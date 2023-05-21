Loss of leader's jersey a sign of 'control, not weakness', says Ineos DS

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Thomas conceded the leader’s jersey after a rain-soaked stage to Cassano Magnago and now sits 1’41” behind Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), with general classification rivals Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) still in contention.





Armirail was a standout performer on a stage ultimately won by Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe), and the Groupama-FDJ rider could yet keep a hold of the pink jersey after Stage 15 and the subsequent rest day.





The possibility of such a scenario playing out left Tosatto rather unperturbed in truth, the 49-year-old confident in his riders and the strategy behind “the bigger picture”.



“I looked at the names of the riders in the break and immediately decided to let the maglia rosa go,” Tosatto told Cyclingnews . “It was a sign of us controlling our own race, not a weakness.





“The break was perfect for us with Bruno Armirail at 18’37” and no other second-tier GC riders in the move.





“We respect the importance of the maglia rosa but I had to think of the guys and the bigger picture and the fight for overall victory, especially because we’re down to six riders.





“We could have closed a two or three-minute gap easily with the guys in the finale but I didn’t want to take any risks.





“The final 30 kilometres were on twisting roads, with road traffic. Chapeau to Groupama-FDJ and Bruno Armirail because it’s not easy to go in the break like that.”



Thomas meanwhile was equally calm with his concession of the overall lead and admitted the team’s decision was, in part, influenced by the large breakaway’s unusual cohesion on the category one climb of Simplonpass.





“The boys controlled the break at the start,” Thomas said after the race.





“It was a big break and we were happy for it to go, then see how it turns out because nine times out of 10 a big break like that doesn’t ride well together on the flat.





“We were half expecting them to attack each other on the climb already. But then it turned out that they rode really well together.



“The speed in front was fast and we didn’t want to overcook our boys to try and defend the jersey, basically.





“So, they still rode a decent tempo and ended up giving the jersey away. But I think it was a good decision because there’s no point in two guys trying to hold 20-odd guys rotating at full gas.





“Happy to get that one ticked off because it was another long day, cold and wet for the majority as well, which seems to be the majority at this race.”



