FIFA World Cup

Mascherano remembers 'incredible' opportunity to play in World Cup final

Javier Mascherano enjoyed an illustrious career for both club and country, being a part of one of the greatest eras in Barcelona's history and appearing at four FIFA World Cups for Argentina, which gave him the chance to experience the most important game of his career.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook 
and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

Advertisement


The always dependable defensive midfielder was a crucial part of Argentina's best campaign at the tournament since 1990, not missing a minute of playing time as 'La Albiceleste'  reached the final in Brazil after wins over Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands in the knockout stages.

Boasting a lethal attack with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria and arguably the game's greatest ever player in Lionel Messi, with Mascherano controlling the game from midfield, Alejandro Sabella's side looked to have the tools needed to lift the coveted trophy again.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, as a decisive extra-time strike from substitute Mario Götze gave Germany ultimate glory after a tense 90 minutes of regulation had Mascherano and Argentina right in the game.

READ MORE

WATCH best of World Cup with new SBS series 'Football's Greatest Stage'



While the outcome didn't go as planned, Mascherano still remembers the occasion fondly as the biggest moment of his career, despite winning multiple UEFA Champions league titles with Barcelona.

"For any footballer, playing in the World Cup is the ultimate dream,"  Mascherano said during the latest episode of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show.

"Being able to play in a World Cup final is an incredible memory.

"Every player dreams of playing the most important match of their career, and there is no game more important for a footballer than a World Cup game, playing for their country.

The now-37-year-old played in one more tournament, the 2018 edition in Russia, before hanging up his boots in 2020 with 147 total caps for Argentina. He now coaches the Argentina U20s side.

The latest episode of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Magazine Show airs this Saturday, March 12 at 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS or catch up via 
SBS On Demand
.

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 11 March 2022 at 10:50am, updated 19 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By SBS The World Game
Source: SBS

Most popular

Young Matildas' last chance for World Cup survival LIVE on SBS

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

5 things to look forward to at the 2022 La Vuelta a España

La Vuelta

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup

La Vuelta a España 2022: Stage-by-stage

La Vuelta

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

What you need to know about Australia's 2022 World Cup opponents

FIFA World Cup

Leknessund takes Race of Norway stage and overall victory on final day

Arctic Race of Norway

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup