McKenzie announces himself on world stage with silver in TT

Hamish McKenzie was out early in the junior men’s time trial and set a time that was impossible for all but one rider to beat as he claimed the silver medal in the Wollongong 2022 Road Cycling World Championships.





McKenzie set an imposing time of 35.19 out on the double lap of the Wollongong city circuit, easily beating the other early riders and setting a time that would prove difficult for the other athletes to pass.





McKenzie sat in the hot seat on the main stage in the Wollongong park for over two and a half hours as the rest of the riders came in, only to be beaten by race favourite Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) who will move up into the professional ranks with INEOS Grenadiers.



The 18-year-old from Launceston departed the top step with disappointment but also grace in acceptance of his defeat, which he explained in the context of his personal surprise at his result.





“I put a lot of preparation into the time trial this year,” said McKenzie. “I definitely wasn’t expecting to be where I am, I was hoping for - on a good day - a top 10.”





The feat was the more noteworthy for the fact that McKenzie’s power meter wasn’t working during the race, normally a staple for time triallists looking to pace themselves and their effort.





“I started out and my power meter wasn’t working so it was all by feel today,” said McKenzie. “I think it helped me not think about my power and just get the best performance out of my legs today. It was a long day but it was worth it.”



The moment of decision came as Tarling powered over the line, 19 seconds faster than the time of the Australian, closing the action from the day.





“Yeah, it was so close,” said McKenzie. “I knew he (Tarling) was the big favourite, he’s been smashing everyone all year. I’m really stoked to be this close to him. To be the last person is always heartbreaking but I’m happy nonetheless.”





Emil Herzog (Germany) filled out the podium with a ride that put him 33 seconds behind Tarling, with the lighter German one of the favourites for the road race.



