Cycling

Aussie Focus

Melbourne to Warrnambool back on SBS this February

It's the much-celebrated grand finale to Victoria's Summer of Cycling and the good news is that in less than a month hundreds of riders will line up for their tilt at one of the sports oldest and grandest titles.

Women's Melbourne to Warrnambool 2022

Women's Melbourne to Warrnambool 2022

Watch the Melbourne to Warrnambool and the Women's Warrnambool Classic live and free on SBS On Demand this February 4 and 5.

The Melbourne to Warrnambool is back on SBS screens this February, with the oldest and longest race on the National Road Series calendar again expected to be hotly contested.

Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 2023 will see participants competing across the Melbourne to Warrnambool Festival of Cycling, with international and local riders descending from across the country.

Olympian and former Commonwealth Games Champion Chloe Hosking and former winner and five-time Australian MTB Champion Brendan Johnston will be on the startline talking on the cream of the domestic cycling crop.
The 107th edition of the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool will be run over 267 kilometres, with the 150-strong peloton setting off from Avalon Airport on the Saturday, beginning their trek to the finish on Raglan Parade in Warrnambool.

With a storied history stretching back to 1895, it’s not just the race distance that is imposing. It is aspirational - with the legacy of the race one of the most significant in Australian cycling history. 

The women will travel the same course as the Melbourne to Warrnambool, albeit a shorter route that will start in Colac for the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women’s Cycling Classic. It is one of the longest one-day road races in the world for women at 160 kilometres and last year's inaugural race stamped it as an instant classic on the calendar.
Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the state government was proud to support the event.

“The Warrny is a classic race, and the weekend an important pathway now for male and female riders. It’s also a significant event for the region, bringing in hundreds of competitors and supporters and providing a welcome boost to local economies and jobs.”

Shane Wilson, Chairman Melbourne To Warrnambool Committee, has long been a driving force behind the organisation of the event and continues that focus into the running of the 2023 edition.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the 2023 Melbourne to Warrnambool. With our major partners Powercor and Lochard Energy, and the Warrnambool City Council and Victorian State Government, 2023 will see the 107th edition of the iconic Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic and the second edition of the Warrnambool Women’s Cycling Classic.”
READ MORE

Plouffe wins inaugural Women's Warny from star break

Cameron Scott takes out dramatic Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool win

Watch the Melbourne to Warrnambool and the Women's Warrnambool Classic live and free on SBS On Demand this February 4 and 5.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 15 January 2023 at 2:52pm, updated 15 January 2023 at 3:36pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Dakar Rally

Team Vine triumphs in nationals time trial by 2.7 seconds

Cycling

Hidden stories from the nationals road races

Cycling

How to watch the Kooyong Classic LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tennis

Five things we learned from Stage 11 of Dakar 2023

Dakar Rally

Sanders second, Price third on Stage 11 as Aussies climb overall rankings

Dakar Rally

Brown tops strong time trial field with sterling ride for nationals gold

Cycling

Stellar Mackellar blitzes Road Nationals Time Trial for Under 23 win

Cycling