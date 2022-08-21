Merlier takes aim at rivals, defends Alpecin-Deceunink tactics

For close to 100 kilometres the Belgian-based outfit would work to pull back the break before stopping and then picking up the pace again leaving many scratching their heads at the seemingly contradictory tactics.





However, team leader Merlier stressed there was a straightforward reason for the bizarre approach, revealing the aim was to forge partnerships with other teams carrying sprinters to the finish.



Advertisement

The problem for Alpecin-Deceuninck was that, according to Merlier, other teams did not seem to be too interested in playing along causing plenty of frustration for the Belgian sprint star.





“They have no reason to be afraid. If it continues like this then tomorrow will be the last sprint stage,” Merlier said.





Merlier’s Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Xandro Meurisse provided a more detailed explanation about the day’s tactics, saying “The problem was we got no help, and they just said ‘we don’t believe that we can beat Tim'.





“Afterwards we decided to close the gap immediately. We had two options, either to let them go for five or six minutes or if we still had no help, the break is gone.





“Then we decided to close it, but afterwards we were still alone [chasing] but towards the final you always get some support from the GC teams. So finally it worked out well, just it’s sad that Tim couldn’t get the win.





“But as the team, we did everything we could. We showed though, from the first day, that we’re present in the race and tomorrow (Sunday) there is another chance.”



READ MORE Bennett powers to victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta

Meurisse agreed there was a lack of teams focusing on sprint stages but felt the lack of co-operation was not good for the race.





“It’s a little bit sad that teams bring a sprinter here, but then refuse to ride [collaborate] because they think they can’t beat Tim. Then my idea is, you don’t have to bring a sprinter, if you don’t trust him, keep him at home or send him to other races.





“Now that we know it, from tomorrow (Sunday) onwards, maybe we’ll have another tactic.”



