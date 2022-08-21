Cycling

Merlier takes aim at rivals, defends Alpecin-Deceunink tactics

Alpecin-Deceuninck speedster Tim Merlier has defended his team’s strange tactics at the front of the peloton during Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana, hitting out at other teams for not assisting in chasing down the breakaway.

Tim Merlier

Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck during stage 2 of La Vuelta Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

For close to 100 kilometres the Belgian-based outfit would work to pull back the break before stopping and then picking up the pace again leaving many scratching their heads at the seemingly contradictory tactics.

However, team leader Merlier stressed there was a straightforward reason for the bizarre approach, revealing the aim was to forge partnerships with other teams carrying sprinters to the finish.
Advertisement
The problem for Alpecin-Deceuninck was that, according to Merlier, other teams did not seem to be too interested in playing along causing plenty of frustration for the Belgian sprint star.

“They have no reason to be afraid. If it continues like this then tomorrow will be the last sprint stage,” Merlier said.

Merlier’s Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Xandro Meurisse provided a more detailed explanation about the day’s tactics, saying “The problem was we got no help, and they just said ‘we don’t believe that we can beat Tim'.

“Afterwards we decided to close the gap immediately. We had two options, either to let them go for five or six minutes or if we still had no help, the break is gone.

“Then we decided to close it, but afterwards we were still alone [chasing] but towards the final you always get some support from the GC teams. So finally it worked out well, just it’s sad that Tim couldn’t get the win.

“But as the team, we did everything we could. We showed though, from the first day, that we’re present in the race and tomorrow (Sunday) there is another chance.”
READ MORE

Bennett powers to victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta

Meurisse agreed there was a lack of teams focusing on sprint stages but felt the lack of co-operation was not good for the race.

“It’s a little bit sad that teams bring a sprinter here, but then refuse to ride [collaborate] because they think they can’t beat Tim. Then my idea is, you don’t have to bring a sprinter, if you don’t trust him, keep him at home or send him to other races.

“Now that we know it, from tomorrow (Sunday) onwards, maybe we’ll have another tactic.”

The Vuelta a Espana continues tonight with Stage 3, the last in Holland as the peloton take on a 193.5 kilometre flat course around the city of Breda. Watch the action from 8:20pm (AEST) LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 21 August 2022 at 12:59pm, updated an hour ago at 1:08pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

Stage 20 Yellow Jersey interview

'We did a perfect leadout' - Matthews

Phil Liggett: Voice of the Tour de France for 50 years

Faulkner leads the way for BikeExchange-Jayco