Milan pips Groenewegen in Saudi Tour Stage 2 photo finish

Groenewegen looked to have the speed to come around Milan in the dash for the line, but Milan held on as the pair threw their bikes across the line, with a photo confirming Milan’s victory in the stage.





Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan) finished the stage in third. Groenewegen holds his number one position in the overall classification.



After a demanding first stage to the south-east of the AlUla region, the Saudi Tour’s 107 remaining riders were offered another gruelling test on day two: a 184-kilometre, rectangular course from the Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks. Changes in wind direction and speed made for an exciting day on the road, and a somewhat frightening one for riders not to used to echelons.





The peloton remained intact for most of the day, navigating through strong headwinds. Thirty kilometres from the finish line, the road turned left, and crosswinds split the peloton into three groups.





While eventual race winner, Milan stayed in the first group, the rest of his Bahrain Victorious teammates were caught in the second group. Another change in wind direction saw the second group catch the leaders with just under 10 kilometres to go.





Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) then tried his luck in a solo breakaway. The Norwegian had a 10-second lead with five kilometres to go but he was eventually gobbled up by the pack as the quest for the stage win came down to a bunch sprint by the Shalal Sijlyat Rocks.





Jayco-AlUla's Luka Mezgec teed up Groenewegen for the sprint inside the final 300 metres, but Milan launched early and despite coming with speed, Groenewegen ran out of road as the duo lunged for victory.



“I’m super happy about this win,” Milan said. “It was a big goal of mine from the last year when I saw that this Tour can be important in the future for me. I’m super happy with this result for me and for the team.”





The victory is Milan’s first win of the season and the third of his career after two successes at the CRO Race last year.





Thanks to his second spot, yesterday’s stage winner Groenewegen kept his overall leader’s green jersey. He also leads the points classification while 22-year-old Milan captured the white jersey for the best young rider.



“The team was really strong today, again, but I waited too long to start my sprint, it was my mistake and it’s really disappointing,” Groenewegen said.





“We showed again that the shape is really good in the whole team, including me and tomorrow there is maybe another chance.”





Stage 3 is 159.2 kilometres long, starting at Al Manshiyah Train Station and ending with an uphill drag to the finish line at 1,143 metres altitude in Abu Rakah.



