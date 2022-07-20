Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma confirmed for Tour de France Femmes

WATCH the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS, SBS On Demand and the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker App from 9:30pm (AEST) on July 24. We will also broadcast the Teams Presentation from 7:20pm (AEST) on July 24 LIVE via SBS On Demand.



Kasia Niewiadoma will lead the Canyon-SRAM team alongside Pauliena Rooijakkers at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift that kicks off on Sunday in Paris.





Paris-Roubaix winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is one of the leading contenders for the yellow jersey and comes off strong form at the Giro Donne, where she finished third overall.





Reigning World Champion in the road race, Elisa Balsamo, headlines the rest of the team alongside time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk, French Road Champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot, US Time Trial Champion Leah Thomas, Dutch U23 Time Trial Champion and U23 European Time Trial and Road Champion Shirin van Anrooij.



Balsamo said that she would focus on the early, flatter stages, with her role changing to one of support in the final stages.





“The first part of the route is better for me and the other sprinters, and the last part is better for the climbers and the general classification. I will be more focused on the first part,” Balsamo said ito Cyclingnews.





“I really think that Elisa Longo Borghini can fight for the general classification, and yes, of course, I will help her in the hardest stage. I think that she is very strong and of course she can fight for the yellow jersey.”



World Champion Elisa Balsamo will race the Tour de France Femmes with Trek-Segafredo Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Australian Tiffany Cromwell will captain the Canyon-SRAM team that will be led by Polish star Kasia Niewiadoma.





“I've had a long block of training since Women's Tour,” said Cromwell. “I also did some course recon during this period, so I know what's in store for the hardest stages. In the last two weeks, things have started to click. My form is strong, and I feel good on the bike and ready to go.”





“My main role will be team support and road captain. I know the last two stages aren't suited to me, but everything up until then, I believe I can go deep into the final of the stages. I aim to be there for my teammates to help set us up for stage victories or the overall.





“Of course, if there are opportunities along the way on the non-GC days, I'll be willing to put my hand up if it fits with the team plan.”



Niewiadoma last raced at The Women's Tour where she finished third overall, she then chose to prepare for the Tour de France Femmes rather than race the Giro Donne.





"This is a milestone. The entire sport will benefit, and those running and investing in the sport for years already will be rewarded with increased attention," said Ronny Lauke, team manager and sport director.





“For us, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been a big goal since its initial announcement. We believe we have selected a strong and experienced team for the tour. A versatile lineup that can handle the additional demands of a race of this calibre. We aim for stages through strength in depth performances and for a top five in the GC. Our selected riders have prepared well through different pathways. We are convinced the entire team is well prepared, so we can confidently take on the eight stages."

