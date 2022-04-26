New-look SBS Sport website to become home for all SBS Cycling content

Bringing some of the world’s best sport to Australians for free continues to be at the heart of what we do at SBS Sport, and we are updating our website offering by consolidating our current sites into a single online destination showcasing our wide range of sports coverage.





From Friday 29 April 2022, the new-look SBS Sport website will be the home of all our cycling content, alongside our exclusive coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, plus basketball, motor sport and more.

When you visit the Cycling Central website, you will automatically be redirected to the new SBS Sport website - here you will be able to access our full coverage of cycling events, including the latest action, highlights, interviews and opinion that previously lived on Cycling Central.

SBS remains committed to bringing world-class cycling to Australian audiences. In 2022, SBS will be delivering more cycling coverage than ever before across our platforms including via television, SBS On Demand and our new Sport website.

We're also bringing together all our social media accounts for The World Game and Cycling Central, with SBS Sport to be the new central account for all SBS Sport content.

Get ready for our biggest year of cycling coverage ever

SBS remains the exclusive free-to-air home of cycling in Australia and will continue to broadcast over 800 hours of cycling across the network each year, including the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, Critérium du Dauphiné and more.

