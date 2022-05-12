Nibali announces retirement in hometown

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) is one of just seven riders to have won all three of the Grand Tours, taking out the 2010 Vuelta a España, the 2013 and 2016 Giros d’Italia, and the 2014 Tour de France.





The 37-year-old still commands respect within the peloton and it was a fittingly tearful farewell from the sport as Nibali announced that this would be his last Giro d’Italia in his home city of Messina.





"I wanted to confirm that this is my last Giro and my last season," Vincenzo Nibali said on Italian broadcaster RAI after Stage 5 of the Giro.





"No, it wasn't by chance that I made the announcement here.I already knew for a few years that there would be a stage in Messina.





“My career, like I said, was long. I think it was the moment to choose the most appropriate place where to announce this, and I chose Messina. And after so many years, when the moment arrives, it leaves a mark."



The Italian champion has been able to match his Grand Tour-winning form in recent years, a lone success at the 2.1 rated Giro di Sicilia his only victory since 2019. Nibali spoke of a moment that he realised that he would call time on his career, but the lure of signing off in Sicily was enough to get him to continue.





"It was clear that the moment had come, but it was for me to decide. It was only for me. And I wanted to come here," Nibali said. "There were various moments that were difficult. But I can say that already since last year, I knew the Giro would be coming to Sicily and having a stage finish in Messina, so I wanted to come as far as here."





The Italian has 54 UCI-rated wins in his career and hopes to add to that tally in this year’s Giro as a swansong to his career.





"I want to try to do something on this Giro. It won't be easy, but let's see," Nibali said. "In this moment, it's a mix of emotions, of strong feelings. But now I'm drawing a line under it and I'll live my Giro day by day. I want to enjoy it to the finish."

