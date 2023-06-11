'Not this year' - Evenepoel out of Tour de France

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





World Champion Evenepoel has confirmed that he will not line up at the 2023 edition of the Tour de France, explaining that his early exit from the Giro d'Italia, current form and pressure from the Belgian media all influenced his decision.





The 23-year-old discussed his choice to not race the Grand Tour during a press conference held before the Sunday (AEST) start of the Tour de Suisse, where the 2022 Vuelta a Espana winner will be on the start line.





"There were talks, but it was pretty soon a no," the Belgian rider said. "Not this year, that's my answer.





"I wouldn't start if I wasn't in good shape."



Evenepoel was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia in May after testing positive for COVID a short time after winning the Stage 9 time-trial and taking the overall lead in the race.





The Belgian faced criticism from former Italian pros and sections of the media for his withdrawal, while later underlining his decision by stating that he was "very sick."





However, the Soudal–Quick-Step rider recovered in time to attend a training camp in the Ardennes in preparation for both the Tour de Suisse and the Belgian national championships at the end of June.



Speaking ahead of Sunday's race, Evenepoel further outlined why he did not believe racing the French Grand Tour would be a 'logical decision'.





"You have to understand, I did six months of preparation for the Giro, and three months on a naked mountain [Teide in Tenerife], so I was in peak shape at the Giro," he said. "Then with my illness I was 10 days off the bike, and it's not easy to get back into top shape for a race like the Tour de France.





"If I start the Tour de France it's all-in, I want to be at 150%. For sure now that wasn't going to be possible, so it was just a logical decision not to take the start of the Tour."





Evenepoel was also asked about the idea of going to the Tour to in search of stage wins and to gain experience rather than push for GC honours, but he argued that pressure from the media in his homeland would be too difficult to manage.



