O'Connor, Hindley among contenders for 2023 Criterium du Dauphine title

Contested in the southeast of France, the Dauphine holds plenty of prestige in the run-in to the Tour, with Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, and Miguel Indurain just a few of the men to have stood atop its podium.





Primoz Roglic is another, but the Jumbo-Visma star will not take part in the 2023 edition after winning the Giro d’Italia last month.



In his absence, here are five general classification contenders who could walk away with the overall victory on June 11:



Jonas Vingegaard

Vingegaard looms as the headline act at this year’s Dauphine, having finished second to teammate Roglic after eight stages in 2022.





The latter’s early crash at the Tour de France paved the way for Vingegaard’s eventual triumph in Paris, and recent victories at O Gran Camino and Itzulia Basque Country have many tipping the Dane to add this year’s Dauphine to his collection.



David Gaudu

With Thibaut Pinot contesting the Giro with GC intentions, the door in France is now wide open for Groupama-FDJ teammate Gaudu.





Gaudu enjoyed one of his best spring seasons amid illness and allergies, highlighted by a second-placed finish between winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Vingegaard at Paris-Nice.





The 26-year-old now has a genuine opportunity to impact proceedings at the Dauphine and set up a promising Tour on home soil.



Ben O’Connor

O’Connor used the Dauphine to his advantage two years ago, finishing eighth overall before achieving a career-best fourth place at the ensuing Tour.





A return to the traditional warm-up race yielded a place on the final podium last year, and the Australian once again has AG2R Citroen’s full support for the 2023 edition.





Top-10 finishes at the Australian National Championships, Tour Down Under, and Tour du Jura have raised questions about the 27-year-old’s form this season, but he’s bound to have fresh legs in what is his first race since Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April.



Richard Carapaz

EF Education-EasyPost will have a new leader for the Dauphine, with Carapaz now in pink and eyeing a return to the podium.





The Ecuadorian champion finished third overall two years ago at the Tour de France and has shown flashes of his best thus far in 2023.





A mountain-heavy end to the Dauphine should work completely in his favour, however, as the climbing total ticks over 11,000 metres.



Jai Hindley

Hindley will make his debut at both the Dauphine and Tour de France this year but is expected to pose a significant threat, nonetheless.





Carapaz and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) were just a few of the names he overcame en route to the Giro title last year, and the Australian would love to add Vingegaard to that list at the Dauphine.





The Bora-Hansgrohe star has achieved eight top-10 placings across the Tour Down Under, Volta ao Algarve, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Volta a Catalunya this season, and is no doubt targeting the podium in France.



Other Dauphine participants who could challenge in the general classification include Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Enric Mas (Movistar), Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), and Landa.



