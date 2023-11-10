ParaMatildas hero Christodoulou leads call to live with 'undefeated spirit'

Watch all 19 matches from the 2023 IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships live and free via SBS On Demand from November 4-11 or catch up on full replays and highlights via the IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships hub.





Christodoulou helped fire the ParaMatildas to a 2-0 victory over Japan in the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships final on Friday night in front a jubilant crowd at La Trobe University’s Home of the Matildas.





It was a fitting end to a campaign that saw Australia string together five wins from five matches en route to a maiden international title, where goals from Christodoulou and Georgia Beikoff helped cap a remarkable 20 months for Kelly Stirton’s squad.





Stirton has overseen the ParaMatildas set-up since their inception in 2022 and has relied on the likes of Christodoulou since her side’s debut tournament at the World Cup in Spain, where they finished runners-up behind the USA.





For Christodoulou, however, representing Australia has always carried extra significance due to the adversity she faced as a 21-year-old, when two strokes during her sleep left her paralysed down the left side of her body.



Now aged 31, the forward is the embodiment of strength and determination - two qualities borne from the “undefeated spirit” that has underpinned the ParaMatildas’ campaign for the Asia-Oceania Championships.





It’s more than just a mantra, according to Christodoulou, it’s a lifestyle, and one she hopes the next generation will replicate no matter the challenges that come their way.





“Follow your heart, stay focused and live with the undefeated spirit that the ParaMatildas live with,” Christodoulou told SBS Sport .





“Undefeated, to us, means not letting any obstacles get in your way no matter how hard they are. I had a stroke when I was younger. I couldn’t walk, I was paralysed.





“I’ve faced a lot of adversity and I never let any of them get to me, and now I’m here. Follow your dreams and if you want something, you’ll make it happen.”



Christodoulou was a constant threat in Friday’s final and her persistence paid off in the 21st minute when her placed effort gave the host nation a lead they would never relinquish.





Though her seventh goal of the tournament - of which, five were scored against Nepal - it was one her family could witness for the very first time after making the trip to Bundoora.





“It was the most surreal feeling (scoring in front of them),” she explained. “My family, this is the first time they’re watching me play for Australia.





“To be able to do that, the first goal of the (final), with them here cheering me on - this means everything to me, it means everything to me.”





The ParaMatildas also collected a clean sweep of the individual awards on offer for the Asia-Oceania Championships, with Katelyn Smith named goalkeeper of the tournament and Beikoff given the golden boot.



But perhaps the best individual prize was reserved for Christodoulou - one final reward for someone who never gave up and achieved her dream of playing for her country.





“When they called my name as player of the tournament, I had to think for a second,” she added.





“They said, ‘number two’, and I thought, hold on a second, I’m number two! It’s unbelievable, I’m super grateful. I feel honoured to be here.



