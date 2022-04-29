Plenty of twists in ProMX championship race ahead of Round 3

It has been a wild start to the 2022 ProMX Championship with the race for the title set for a few more twists and turns as Round 3 heads to Wodonga this Sunday.





Catch all the action from Round 3 of the ProMX Championship from Wodonga LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand, this Sunday, May 1 from 1pm (AEST)

Injuries have wreaked havoc on the field leading into this week’s racing with a number of top riders ruled out for the remainder of the championship.

Defending champion Luke Clout of CDR Yamaha Monster Energy had his title defence end in painful fashion after suffering a broken leg in Mackay during Round 2, opening the door for new contenders for the red plate.

It was a similar fate for rookie sensation Kyle Webster who will also miss the remainder of the championship after breaking his left foot and right ankle in a crash during a practice ride after his round 2 winning ride in Mackay.

With Clout and Webster out of the picture, the stage is set for new contenders to claim the red plate and competition lead.

Leading the challengers are Aaron Tanti (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy), Todd Waters (Husqvarna Australia), Kirk Gibbs (KTM Australia) and Brett Metcalfe (GO24) with all four desperate for a big result this weekend.

Another name to watch is three-time champion Dean Ferris (Honda Racing Australia) who showed he is returning to form with victory in the final Moto in Mackay.

Ferris knows what it takes to win and will be just as hungry as his competitors are to stop him when the championship chase heats up this round.

Anything can happen in motocross so get ready for what is going to be a thrilling day at the track in Wodonga.

How to watch ProMX Live on SBS

Sunday, May 1

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3 - Wodonga

01:00 pm - 4:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand