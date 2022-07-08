Tour de France

Pogacar launches cancer foundation

After winning his second stage in a row at this year's Tour de France in a pair of special shoes, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had a big announcement to go along with his achievement on the bike.

109th Tour de France 2022 - Stage 7

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the podium in the yellow jersey after Stage 7 of the 2022 Tour de France. Source: Getty / Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar edged Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to the line for Stage 7 honours on the Planche des Belles Filles, where his family and partner were watching on in a special day for the Slovenian.

The win was perfectly timed, with Pogacar confirming the news that he is launching his own foundation, the Tadej Pogačar Cancer Research Foundation, in partnership with UAE Team Emirates director of performance, doctor Iñigo San-Millán.

"We opened a foundation today for cancer research," the 23-year-old said when interviewed after another win at the Tour de France.
Advertisement
"I wore special shoes just for today, and I'm really happy to take this win on Planche des Belles Filles."

Pogačar will auction the one-use winning shoes to raise money for the foundation, which according to its website, aims to, "expand on promising research in cancer metabolism, which we believe is the key to fighting the disease".

"Through the lessons learned from studying the perfect metabolism of elite athletes, like Tadej, it is possible to understand imperfections in cellular processes that can lead to multiple diseases, including cancer," another statement on the website also read.

More information on the foundation, including its background, mission statement and goals for the future. You can visit the website
here.

READ MORE
Pogačar weathers Vingegaard assault to claim Planche de Belles Filles victory
Stage 7 winner's interview
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 9 July 2022 at 6:28am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:32am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Cycling