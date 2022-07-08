Pogacar launches cancer foundation

Tadej Pogacar edged Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) to the line for Stage 7 honours on the Planche des Belles Filles, where his family and partner were watching on in a special day for the Slovenian.





The win was perfectly timed, with Pogacar confirming the news that he is launching his own foundation, the Tadej Pogačar Cancer Research Foundation, in partnership with UAE Team Emirates director of performance, doctor Iñigo San-Millán.





"We opened a foundation today for cancer research," the 23-year-old said when interviewed after another win at the Tour de France.



"I wore special shoes just for today, and I'm really happy to take this win on Planche des Belles Filles."





Pogačar will auction the one-use winning shoes to raise money for the foundation, which according to its website, aims to, "expand on promising research in cancer metabolism, which we believe is the key to fighting the disease".





"Through the lessons learned from studying the perfect metabolism of elite athletes, like Tadej, it is possible to understand imperfections in cellular processes that can lead to multiple diseases, including cancer," another statement on the website also read.



