Pogačar-Vingegaard duel takes centre stage as Tour hits the mountains

The race was all falling into place, as UAE Team Emirates kept the breakaway at a manageable gap throughout the stage and then led Pogačar up the Planche des Belles Filles. The first snag came as the gap to a stubborn Lennard Kämna (BORA-hansgrohe) refused to shrink quickly despite the German’s hard day in the break and the committed chase.





Rafal Majka was the final man to peel off for Pogačar, waving his leader forward as the race reached the steeper gravel sections to usher in the final decisive moments of the stage. Pogačar looked comfortable as he set a hard tempo to dislodge his rivals and hunt down Kämna, but as the German came within striking distance, Jonas Vingegaard attacked hard, catching Pogačar a bit under-geared as he had to wind up a response.



Vingegaard looked the winner but Pogačar lasted longer on the drive to the line and overtook him in the final few metres to take his second consecutive stage win.





Vingegaard almost came to a complete stop on the line, having to be caught by the handlers and pushed up the final incline. Pogačar wasn’t much better off, blowing hard and hunched over his bike in what was an effort that took significantly more out of him than his ride to the win the previous stage.





“It was really, really difficult, especially the last part where Jonas Vingegaard attacked, he was so strong,” said Pogačar. “But I said, my boys were working all day, I had to push to the finish line, especially with Urska (Zigart, Pogačar’s partner) at the line and my family at the bottom of the climb.”





Pogačar reserved special praise for Vingegaard, who shapes as the 23-year-old’s main rival for this year’s Tour.





“I think right now he’s one of the strongest climbers in the world,” said Pogačar, “probably the best climber in the world. A really compact rider with a strong team around him. So far, he’s driving really good.”



On his slightly increased lead on Vingegaard now at 35 seconds, Pogačar was positive but cautious.





“A little bit is always good, but we know in cycling that no gap is safe,” said Pogačar.





The two-time Tour de France winner’s nearest rival is Vingegaard, with Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), who ran fifth on the stage, third overall.



“I felt super strong on the climb and I'm obviously very happy with that,” said Vingegaard. “However, it is a shame that I was overtaken in the last metres. As a team we are on the podium today with two men (with teammate Primož Roglič finishing third).





“That is a signal that the form is in good shape. We need that level to compete with the competition in the coming mountain stages. I'm not really disappointed after this second place. The feeling of the good form with Primož and me prevails.”

