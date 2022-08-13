ProMX title fight heats up in Queensland

Round 7 takes the teams and riders to Queensland Moto Park on the outskirts of Brisbane, where the fast and natural terrain will test the nerve and stamina of the men and women, and their machines.





It also marks the first time in three years since a national motocross series has visited Queensland (due to COVID-19), and the anticipation to tackle QMP has never been higher.





The main focus will be on the premier MX1 class, where up to five riders still have a chance to win the Australian title. CDR Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti comes into this weekend with a 29-point lead over Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. Tanti is on 254 points, while Ferris is on 220.





ProMX host and pit reporter Kate Peck believes both Tanti and Ferris will be hungry to stamp their authority this weekend, telling SBS Sport : “Aaron Tanti has truly arrived in this Championship. His determination, focus and fitness have all improved as the season has progressed and it's been visibly noticeable.





“The red plate, sometimes seen as a heavyweight accompanied by a lot of pressure, has not affected his progress in the slightest. With multiple Championship-winning motocross legend Craig Dack in his corner, he will be receiving the best advice in the industry.”





“Dean Ferris had fire in his eyes at Round 6,” she added. “His lightning-fast starts and relentless pressure on Tanti resulted in a double victory.





"Coming into the penultimate round, this is the kind of momentum required to keep this Championship neck-and-neck. If he is to succeed, it's a win at all costs for Round 7, and he won't be happy with second.”





2019 Australian champion, Husqvarna’s Todd Waters sits equal third with KTM privateer Brett Metcalfe, only five points further behind Ferris, and a strong performance this weekend from the pair could help their chances of narrowing Tanti’s lead.



While a championship is still possible for Waters, Peck believes finishing second would be just as good as a championship win.





“Todd will be keen to work towards at least P2 in this Championship, which means podiums at Round 7,” she said.





“As Tanti and Ferris duel it out, positioning himself to pounce on any opportunity that might arise in battle could be key.”





Peck also added that no one should rule out Metcalfe either.





“With one win and four podiums, this old dog is on equal points to Todd Waters and has been around long enough to know how to approach the season's final rounds with maturity and precision," she said.





"The pressure is mounting at the top end of this Championship, and pressure can do strange things to even the most elite athlete. I'm sure Brett has seen it happen time and time again.”





KTM Australia rider Kirk Gibbs is the outsider in this strong field, where he sits fifth on 187 points. But a strong showing at the last round in Coffs Harbour has him perfectly placed to reel in some big points if his opposition falls by the wayside.



