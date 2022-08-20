ProMX to crown new champions this weekend in Coolum

Last weekend’s round at Queensland Moto Park in Brisbane saw epic battles in both the top-tier MX1 class and in rising stars of MX3. This weekend, it’s where both classes will crown their Australian champions.





One champion has already been crowned so far, with Honda Australia’s Wilson Todd comprehensively wrapping up the Australian MX2 title in the first Moto last Sunday. But Todd’s season is far from over, as he will play a significant role in who will win the Australian MX1 title this weekend.



Advertisement

It’s a five way title fight heading into Sunday’s final two Motos of the year, headed by CDR Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti. He maintains a 24 point lead over Honda Australia’s Dean Ferris, with Tanti leading on 296 points and Ferris in second on 272 points. There are 25 points per race win up for grabs in each Moto and ProMX host and pit reporter Kate Peck told SBS Sport the weight of an Australian title is very much on Tanti’s shoulders.





“It is the first time he's been in this position in a national championship,” she said, “and if he can bring home the bacon, it will be nice to see such a fresh face taking the crown. Tanti has held the weight of Australia's most successful MX team on his shoulders after the reigning Champion, his teammate Luke Clout was taken out due to injury, which is a big load to bear.



Dean Ferris will look to snatch the ProMX Championship title from Rival Aaron Tanti during the final round in Coolum “His performance wasn't top step at Round 7, but at this late stage, it's about Championship maintenance, not necessarily about winning races.”





For Ferris, he’ll be needing the extra help of his Honda teammates, Kyle Webster and Wilson Todd, to snatch the title away from Yamaha and Tanti. Something that Peck believes is the key to Honda’s success if they are to win this Sunday.





“Judging by what went down at Round 7, HRC is throwing everything and everyone at this Championship. Webster returned to racing from injury last weekend and Todd has stepped up to MX1 successfully, having wrapped up MX2.





“This surge of Honda's on the grid has one goal: get between Ferris and Tanti and take that MX1 Championship glory.”



Aaron Tanti leads the ProMX Championship heading into the final round in Coolum Whilst outside chances of winning the Australian MX1 title, no one should rule KTM privateer Brett Metcalfe and Husqvarna’s Todd Waters, who are fighting tooth and nail for third overall. Metcalfe has been a shining light against the factory teams and is slightly ahead of Waters in the points. Coolum is a track that Peck believes will suit the pair.





“Todd and Brett are both sand specialists; somehow, they always find each other on the track, so watch out for these two and let the games begin.”





Then there’s KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs, who sits in fifth position. Whilst it’s mathematically still possible for Gibbs to win, the focus is more so finishing in the top three for the Austrian manufacturer.





Meanwhile, in MX3, three of Australia’s hottest young talents are keen to stake their claim as Australian champion with only 27 points separating them. 15 year old Western Australian Kayden Minear is in the hot seat to take out the title on 259 points, leading his nearest rival Ryan Alexanderson by 17 points.ptBannerEnd





“With three moto wins this season, Kayden’s ability to hang onto the bike as it tries to spin into a monumental stack is unique in the field and watching him race is truly a thrill,” said Peck.



READ MORE ProMX title fight heats up in Queensland

Alexanderson has been battling injuries throughout the season, which has hampered his campaign to some extent. But as Peck told SBS Sport, “his steely determination has been a sight to behold in recent rounds. He is a local boy, with six moto wins under his belt and has his eyes set firmly on this Championship.”





Don’t rule out fellow Queenslander, Jack Mather, who sits currently in third a further ten points behind Alexanderson. Despite struggling for some form in recent rounds, his determination hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers.



