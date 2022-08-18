Record 16 Aussies confirmed to take the start line at Vuelta '22

Topping the list of Australian riders will be Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe), looking to make history and become the first Australian to win two Grand Tours in the same year after his inspirational ride earlier in the season.





The West Australian forms part of a strong lineup for BORA-Hansgrohe, revealing he will share overall contention duties with Wilco Kelderman and Sergio Higuita as the race develops.



Advertisement

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) is the other genuine Aussie overall threat, who comes into the Vuelta after a disappointing 2022 season where he endured a tumultuous campaign at the Tour de France.





O'Connor crashed early in the race and struggled mightily in the following days as a result, choosing to withdraw after Stage 10.





But having now recovered with an opportunity to finish out the season strongly, O'Connor and team will look to challenge for a top 10 finish.





Making his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta is national champion Lucas Plapp who will don the green and gold jersey in a powerful INEOS Grenadiers lineup.



It's a fitting reward for the 21-year-old at the tail end of an impressive season, where he recently tallied a top-10 finish in both the road race and individual time trial at the Commonwealth Games.





Australian WorldTour squad BikeExchange-Jayco have the strongest Australian representation at the race with six riders forming the support base for overall contender Simon Yates.





Sprinter Kaden Groves will challenge on the flat stages with domestiques Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn and Callum Scotson there to control the bunch and get him in position.



Lucas Hamilton will be the man to do the work in the mountains while debutant Kell O'Brien can do a bit of everything.





Jumbo-Visma will look to continue a remarkable season with two Aussies in their squad for the Vuelta, Rohan Dennis heading to Spain fresh off a time trial win at the Commonwealth Games and Chris Harper aiming to finish his tenure on a high note after announcing he will join BikeExchange-Jayco next year.





Both riders will work for three-time champion and race favourite Primož Roglič, the Slovenian wanting to bounce back after enduring a difficult Tour de France campaign.





Lotto Soudal also roll out with an Aussie duo, Harry Sweeny making his Vuelta debut after an impressive first Tour de France last year.





Jarrad Drizners also makes his debut after a long recovery from an awful crash at the UAE Tour in February.





Alpecin-Deceuninck are another team that bring two Australians, 2022 cycling e-sports world champion Jay Vine returning to the race with Robert Stannard, debuting following a win at the Tour de Wallonie in July.



