Record-breaker Barber, Sutton buoyed by belief ahead of Pararoos-Iran final

Watch all 19 matches from the 2023 IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships live and free via SBS On Demand from November 4-11





After posting a solitary point from their opening two games, the Pararoos defeated Japan and India in the space of two days to secure their place in Saturday’s final at La Trobe University’s Home of the Matildas.





For Barber, Thursday’s 11-0 victory over India doubled as a landmark moment in Australian football history, with the 44-year-old breaking Mark Schwarzer’s long-standing senior men’s record for national team appearances.



It was an accomplishment 25 years in the making for the goalkeeper, who initially began his career in the outfield, and one both his supporters and teammates rewarded with a standing ovation as he left the pitch.





“The fact that you have the respect of your peers and the crowd believe in you that much to make a moment so unique and special, that means the world to me,” Barber told SBS Sport .





“It means that we’ve been able to reach a lot of people and so many people care about what we do and want to share that with us.”





Sutton was among those applauding his captain’s achievement, having found the back of the net in the thrashing of India - alongside Christian Bitsikas, Joshua Beekes, Augustine Murphy, Taj Lynch, Luc Launder, Jeremy Boyce, and Benjamin Roche.





The 30-year-old had never scored a goal for his country entering the match, but marked his 12th cap with a hat-trick that left him rather emotional in what is his final tournament before a move to coaching.



“The emotion of scoring the first (goal), I cried my eyes out running back to halfway,” Sutton told SBS Sport .





“Words can’t describe what the feeling actually was to score for your country and, somehow, I got three!”





Australia will now face defending Asia-Oceania champions Iran in the final - on Saturday from 7pm (AEDT) live and free via SBS On Demand - the only team yet to taste defeat after collecting maximum points in the group stage.





Iran prevailed 3-1 in their earlier encounter against the Pararoos, but it was the second half in particular that saw the momentum shift within the Australia squad - one that’s since yielded back-to-back wins and left both Barber and Sutton buoyed by belief.





“They’re one of the best teams in the world,” Barber said.





“They finished second at the world championships a couple of years ago.





“Everybody is sort of chasing them at the moment and they’re the number one ranked team in Asia… they are where we want to be and, to get there, we’re going to have to go through them.





“Our guys have got all the belief in the world right now with themselves and, with the last two results, momentum is starting to really turn our way and we think we can give them a real shake.”



“This is probably the tournament where I’ve felt the most belief that we can actually do it,” Sutton said.





“We showed when we (played) them that we can match them and we can go the extra step.





"We’re such a young team with enthusiasm and energy, and I think that will show.



