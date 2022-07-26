Renshaw unpacks finish to drama-filled Femmes second stage

Vos has taken the lead in the general classification heading into stage three of the Tour de France Femmes after a well-measured sprint on the final stretch of a crash-marred 136km second stage, eclipsing five other riders in the process.



Vos powered to victory on the day with an unstoppable uphill sprint which saw her pass competitors Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Silvia Persico (Valcar), despite each of their respective efforts to break away from the pack in the final kilometre of the race.





SBS commentator Renshaw analysed the uphill finish, and the reason as to why Vos' victory appeared all the more impressive.





"We are talking three, four per cent [incline]. This is going to bring the rider out with the best legs in today's sprint," Renshaw said during the latest episode of The Finale .





"We had some big names in the front. Vos, Persico, Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini.





"Here, we can see the world champion Balsamo. She has finished her turn and she has swung off and straight away, Longo Borghini - she launches a blistering attack on this final climb. She can see the incline is all the way to the final right-hand turn.





"Longo Borghini, she is all in. She is trying to ride the other three women off her back wheel. She knows she is not the fastest sprinter.





"We've got Marianne Vos, one of the best cyclists ever in the sport of women's cycling, and she is glued to the wheel. Niewiadoma, she follows her across the side here - she knows she has just got to mark her and be in the right position.





"Sylvia Persico, she knows she has just got to hang on and try and get the best place possible.



"This is a big moment for Marianne Vos. We could have seen it all come crashing down here. Looking over her shoulder and she nearly clipped the wheel - that could have ended in disaster.





"Here we see van der Duin - she is catching the front three riders. If she'd had the power, she could have attacked here in the steepest part of the turn, but she had nothing left in the legs.





"In the end, they are all riding side by side looking at each other - waiting to start the sprint.





"As we come around the final bend, we see that Niewiadoma starts her sprint first and straight away, Marianne Vos reacts.





"She pulls out to a one bike-length lead straight away. She has got the best legs in the field, she has got the best legs in women's cycling, and she takes a dominating stage victory."



