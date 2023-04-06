Retro Roubaix: Looking back at the recent editions of Paris-Roubaix on SBS

Watch all the recent classic edition of Paris-Roubaix with the last four editions of the men's race and the last two editions of the women's race on SBS On Demand.





Paris-Roubaix is one of the oldest races in the world, behind only the Melbourne to Warrnambool, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Milano-Torino as races that have remained to the present day.





First held in 1896, Paris-Roubaix still retains the tough nature of the early pioneers of cycling from yesteryear. While most races have improved from dirt and gravel tracks to paved and tarmac roads, Paris-Roubaix retains its tight connection with history as it races over the cobbled roads from the turn of the centruy that at other times of year are only used by farmers' tractors.





For years, the women's peloton and cycling fans were crying out for a women's edition of the race to join the fabled history of the cobbles, and in 2021, the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift was held to much acclaim.





Journey back to some of these great editions from past Paris-Roubaix on SBS On Demand in preparation for the 2023 races, which you can watch live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand.



READ MORE How to watch the 2023 Paris Roubaix, Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on SBS

2022 Paris-Roubaix Hommes and Femmes

A year after the first wet Roubaix weekend in decades proved a return to the dust-filled races of the past. It was the fastest-ever edition of both the men's and admittedly short history of the women's event.





Men's Paris-Roubaix was run off an average speed of 45.8 km/hr, with the action igniting well before the first cobblestone sectors when Ineos Grenadiers split the race in crosswinds after 35km.





Pre-race favourites Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel were part of the large group caught out, having to spend considerable energy and teammates to rejoin the front of the race. Van Baarle launched an early attack with still 45 kilometres to go, and was then able to slip clear again in the final sectors before riding clear of Matej Mohoric and Yves Lampaert to set up a commanding victory in what was a very attacking, enthralling race.





The women's race was lengthed to 124.7-kilometre, with 17 cobblestone sectors for a total of 29.2 kilometres of pavé on the way to the Roubaix Velodrome. A tough race saw pre-race favourite Elisa Balsamo disqualified for a sticky bidon from a support vehicle, but that did not stop her Trek-Segafredo teammate Elisa Longo Borghini from winnning.





The Italian star launched her attack with 34 kilometres to go, crossing the line in her national champions jersey with just over 20 seconds lead on her competitors.



2021 Paris-Roubaix Hommes and Femmes

The 2021 races of Paris-Roubaix were characterised by mud and slippery conditions for the first time in decades as the cobbles of Roubaix turned into a skating rink. Long escapes from Lizzie Deignan and Gianni Moscon were the main animators of the day in the women's and men's races respectively.





Deignan's attack came with 80 kilometres left in the race, soloing clear with the peloton giving too much leash to a rider of her quality, getting a 2 minute and 40 second buffer at its peak before attacks came from behind. Deignan slipped and slid all over the cobbles, but kept persevering all the way through to the Roubaix velodrome.





Gianni Moscon was the main man in the men's race, emerging from a dangerous early breakaway to lead the race with a convincing advantage coming into the final sectors. The controversial Italian looked like he was on his way to victory before suffering a puncture and then crashing to see him caught by an elite chasing group.





Sonny Colbrelli made the race-winning move along with Mathieu van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch, with the trio catching and dropping Moscon on the final five-star cobbled sector of the race, the Carrefour de l'Arbre. Colbrelli sprinted to the win on the Roubaix velodrome, for what will be the biggest win of his career now that he's retired due to heart issues.



Paris-Roubaix 2020

There was no Paris-Roubaix held in 2020 due to the coronavirus. It was due to take place in April, before being re-scheduled to October, then was cancelled for the year due to a surge in coronavirus cases in France and the government shutting down mass events.





Paris-Roubaix 2019

Philippe Gilbert was the sentimental favourite of many as he took to Paris-Roubaix to continue on his goal of winning every monument in cycling. He wasn't the favourite, with many more fancied over the cobbles than the 36-year-old Belgian, but it was the mercurial Gilbert who was able to follow the late move of Nils Politt, who had been immensely strong from the early breakaway.





Gilbert showed his experience in the sprint to take him to four of the five monuments of cycling, though the fifth, Milan San Remo, would remain beyond his abilities before retirement.



Watch the Full Replay and Highlights on SBS On Demand! Replay: Paris-Roubaix 2019 Paris-Roubaix 2019 highlights

Paris-Roubaix 2018

Peter Sagan became the first world champion in 37 years to win Paris-Roubaix, the famed rainbows specced with dust and dried mud as he came across the finish line at the Roubaix velodrome in triumph.





Sagan was at his imperious best, as he attacked from a group of favourites with 54km remaining and never looked like being beaten. He powered over to the survivors of the early break, and only Silvan Dillier was capable of staying with him. Sagan and Dillier worked together into the finish, but the final sprint was a fait accompli, with the Slovakian powering to a convincing win.

