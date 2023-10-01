Cycling

Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma departure by season's end

Four-time Grand Tour winner Primoz Roglič has confirmed he will leave Jumbo-Visma after closing out the 2023 season in Italy next week.

106th Giro dell'Emilia 2023

SAN LUCA - BOLOGNA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Race winner Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo-Visma and Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Jayco AlUla on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 106th Giro dell'Emilia 2023 a 204.1km a one day race from Carpi to Bologna - San Luca 267m on September 30, 2023 in Bologna - San Luca, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Roglič made the announcement while speaking to the press at the start of the Giro dell’Emilia in Carpi on Saturday, a race he would go on to win, though his new destination will not be revealed until after he has closed out the current season with the Dutch outfit at Giro Il Lombardia next week.

“I can just definitely confirm that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details to where after the races that I do,” Roglič said. “So yes, first I’m here to race. I’ll be focused here and then we’ll do the next moves.”
Although Roglič has a contract with Jumbo-Visma until the end of next season, the Slovenian had been heavily linked with a move away from the team as the rumours following news of a proposed merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep gathered momentum in recent days.

The Slovenian's imminent departure comes after eight seasons with Jumbo-Visma, having joined in 2016 from the continental Adria Mobil team. After he made the switch from ski jumping to cycling in 2012, Roglic quickly emerged as a serious talent at WorldTour level.

Roglic took out a stage of the Giro d'Italia and time-trial glory at the Slovenian National Road Championships in his first season with Jumbo-Visma, before going on to claim another 18 Grand Tour stage victories with the Dutch team.

He became the first rider since Roberto Heras in 2005 to win three consecutive editions of La Vuelta (2019, 2020, 2021), adding a fourth Grand Tour victory to his name this year with a dramatic victory on the penultimate day to clinch the Giro d'Italia title.
The 33-year-old would line up with fellow leader Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Vuelta, but overall victory would come from their teammate Sepp Kuss, with Vingegaard placing second and Roglič finishing third in Madrid.

The presence of Vingegaard already limited Roglič’s prospects of returning to the Tour as Jumbo-Visma’s leader, while the emergence of Kuss as a GC contender and the possible arrival of Remco Evenepoel in the event of a merger with Soudal-QuickStep only heightened the internal competition.

A number of teams, including Movistar, Lidl-Trek, Ineos, Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel Premier Tech and Bahrain Victorious, have been linked with signing Roglič in recent weeks, with Ineos and Bora-Hansgrohe believed to be his most persistent suitors.
