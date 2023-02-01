Seize the Day: Inside IronMan champion's rise to glory

Watch Rounds 5 and 6 of the IronMan and IronWoman Series on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





I always knew Ali Day was destined for greatness.





We first met 20 years ago at St Joseph’s Catholic High School in Albion Park on the South Coast of New South Wales.





I was at the back of the field in our cross-country carnivals and the man generally crossing the line first was Ali Day.





From the start of Year 7 to the end of Year 12, it became clearer and clearer that Ali Day was an individual we could one day say, 'hey, we went to school with that guy'.





As a teenager, it was obvious that Day possessed the physical tools required to become a professional athlete.



Another one of our classmates, Mitch Rein, also fell into this category and he’s since gone on to play 210 NRL games. The less said about my physical attributes, the better.





“Back in those high school days, I used to love the swimming carnival and the cross-country carnival,” Day told SBS Sport .





“I always had that aerobic capacity and a really good engine, but I was a bit of a late bloomer in our sport.”





It wasn’t long after we finished high school that Day made his debut during the 2010/11 IronMan series.





After finishing runner-up to his idol, Shannon Eckstein in the 2011/12 season, Day realised his dream by taking out the crown in 2014/15.





“If you go all the way back to the start, I was always just trying to just be in the IronMan series for starters,” Day said.





“Then, the next goal was, get on the podium for a race. And then it goes to, let's see if I can win a race and I didn't win a race for four years.”





“It took me a really long time to sort of do my apprenticeship and learn how to win.”





After being crowned champion for the second time in 2018/19, Day sustained serious injuries to both his wrists, following a terrifying fall during a promotional shoot.





The incident almost ended his career.





“There was definitely a handful of times there where I was going to stop, I was going to give it up,” Day said.





“With my identity, I was so attached to being an IronMan and I realised at that moment that people are going love me no matter what.





“I've never been probably the most talented athlete. But one thing is for sure: I've been probably one of the hardest working. I would tell myself to work hard throughout that period.”





Day picked up where he left off following the injury, winning the IronMan series in 2020/21 and 2021/22.



Heading into this weekend’s final two rounds of the season on the Gold Coast, Day trails Ben Carberry by three points.





A successful weekend would see Day become a five-time IronMan champion, adding to the eight Coolangatta Gold titles he’s already won in his career.



“I've just got to worry about me,” Day added.





“I've got to go try and execute the best IronMan race I can and not really worry about anyone else - in particular, Ben.”



