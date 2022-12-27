Dakar Rally

SSV champion Jones leads strong American contingent at Dakar 2023

Defending SSV champion Austin Jones will return to the desert for the 2023 Dakar Rally alongside Ricky Brabec and more than two dozen fellow Americans.

Defending SSV champion Austin Jones of America

Defending SSV champion Austin Jones of America (Source: Twitter) Source: Twitter

Jones won the side-by-side title at the 2022 edition, finishing two minutes and 37 seconds ahead of his closest rivals while racing inside a Can-Am Maverick XRS.

The 26-year-old will travel to Saudi Arabia for another gruelling route, but one that features 14 stages instead of 12, spread out over 8,000 kilometres.
READ MORE

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Brabec hopes the longer journey, complete with four days in the vast Empty Quarter, brings him the same results he achieved in 2020, when the Honda rider became the first American to win a Dakar Rally championship.

Compatriot Mason Klein, who finished ninth last year and just ahead of Australian Toby Price, harbours hopes of rivalling Brabec in the Bikes category, though they will face stiff competition from fellow U.S. riders such as Skyler Howes, Petr Vlcek, Jacob Argubright, Kyle McCoy, Paul Neff, David Pearson, James Pearson, Morrison Hart and Lawrence Ace Nilson.

Meanwhile, Seth Quintero is another driver out for success in 2023, after winning a record 12 stages this year as part of the lightweight prototype category.
Quintero burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old but will now attract close attention from his rivals, none more so than general classification champion Francisco Lopez Contardo of Chile.

Riders and drivers across all categories will now receive digital roadbooks as part of the rally raid’s new inclusions, with stage winners also set to earn time compensation for their troubles.

SBS and SBS On Demand will air extended highlights of every stage in Saudi Arabia, with coverage commencing on January 2.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 28 December 2022 at 10:07am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Dakar Rally

Socceroos record 10-year high in FIFA rankings as Brazil stay top

FIFA World Cup 2022™

How to watch the Australian Road National Championships on SBS

Cycling

Ewan and Matthews make Aussie Road Nationals return

Cycling

'I never had the win-or-die attitude' - Porte opens up on career

Cycling

01:15

Dakar Rally returns to SBS in 2023

Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

Dakar Rally

Israel-Premier Tech secure Schultz signature for 2023 season

Cycling