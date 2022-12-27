SSV champion Jones leads strong American contingent at Dakar 2023

Jones won the side-by-side title at the 2022 edition, finishing two minutes and 37 seconds ahead of his closest rivals while racing inside a Can-Am Maverick XRS.





The 26-year-old will travel to Saudi Arabia for another gruelling route, but one that features 14 stages instead of 12, spread out over 8,000 kilometres.



Brabec hopes the longer journey, complete with four days in the vast Empty Quarter, brings him the same results he achieved in 2020, when the Honda rider became the first American to win a Dakar Rally championship.





Compatriot Mason Klein, who finished ninth last year and just ahead of Australian Toby Price, harbours hopes of rivalling Brabec in the Bikes category, though they will face stiff competition from fellow U.S. riders such as Skyler Howes, Petr Vlcek, Jacob Argubright, Kyle McCoy, Paul Neff, David Pearson, James Pearson, Morrison Hart and Lawrence Ace Nilson.





Meanwhile, Seth Quintero is another driver out for success in 2023, after winning a record 12 stages this year as part of the lightweight prototype category.



Quintero burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old but will now attract close attention from his rivals, none more so than general classification champion Francisco Lopez Contardo of Chile.





Riders and drivers across all categories will now receive digital roadbooks as part of the rally raid’s new inclusions, with stage winners also set to earn time compensation for their troubles.



