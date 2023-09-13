Storer impresses again with fourth on Stage 16

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub , which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.





Storer has had the form to hang with the best climbers in the world in the second week of the Vuelta, and was one of only a few riders who set off in pursuit of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) when the Dane launched a stage-winning attack on the climb to Bejes.





Groupama-FDJ had anticipated Jumbo-Visma's desire to make a move on the final climb, and so moved Storer up to the front of a fast-paced peloton as they hit the base, team director Benoit Vaugrenard recounting, “The closer we got to the finish, the more we understood that Jumbo-Visma wanted to fight for the win."



Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) was first to try and follow Vingegaard's attack with four kilometres to go, Storer chasing with his own move shortly after, but the West Australian didn't have the watts to bridge across to Fisher-Black as the gradients kicked up.





This left him in between the leaders and the peloton in virtual third on the stage, before he was joined by Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) who beat him to the line to snatch third.





“I was feeling good, so I thought it was worth it to try to go for it on the last climb," Storer said after the stage.





“I can be happy with fourth today, I did my best and Jonas was just too strong."



“Michael did a good job and got a good result,” Vaugrenard added.





“We must also highlight the hard work of the entire team today. They were in the mix, and that’s what we asked of them. They all contributed to our attempt to win a stage.





"Stronger riders beat us, but we did what we had to do.”





While Storer narrowly missed out on a stage podium, it was another strong uphill effort from the two-time Vuelta stage winner who'll be encouraged by his legs as the race moves to a big climbing stage tonight, headlined by the summit finish of the Altu de L'Angliru (12.4km at 9.8%).





La Vuelta continues tonight with a summit finish to the Angliru, renowned as one of the toughest climbs in professional cycling, and often featuring at past Vueltas as a decisive stage.



