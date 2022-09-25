Stories from worlds: Aussies battle all day for bronze reward

Michael Matthews, 3rd:

Michael Matthews was the protected man for the Australian team, sitting in the peloton until the final lap, when attacks on the climb saw Matthews having to go really hard to the end of the race. He then sprinted to the bronze medal behind Christophe Laporte (France) and lone winner Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).





“We were talking within the peloton whether we were still racing for anything,” said Matthews in the post-race press conference, “it’s really difficult to get information during the world championships.





Advertisement

“It was really attacking the final time up Mt Pleasant and then the racing was on and we kept catching bunches, even in the last 500 metres of the race. I saw the French team leading out for Laporte, I jumped on the back of that and did my thing in the sprint. Even afterwards, I didn’t know where I finished, I found out a few minutes later that I was actually third.





“It was a really good team performance today and I just wanted to finish off the best way I could."



(On which was his favourite world championships medal) “It’s definitely the most special, I think second (in 2015) was also quite a long way away but this – obviously it’s a home worlds – but the level of cycling at the moment is so high, to be up here with this bronze medal is amazing.





“We came here for the stripes on home soil but coming away with third place feels like a win on home soil.’





(Matthews had previously mentioned that he had reset his focus at the end of 2021 and changed some aspects to his preparation and was asked to go into some detail)





“To be honest, last year we were thinking a bit too much, we tried to do too many things and we just went back to what we knew worked for us. We put way too much into it, which didn’t seem to work out in a lot of different ways and became negative.





“Enjoying time with my family and being surrounded by good people, that’s the most important thing. Having the team on Giants this year was a good refreshment because I’ve had a lot of success on Giants in the past.





“I think being back on a bike I love and being surrounded by good people made me happy and motivated to keep fighting and never give up.”



(On his 2022 season as a whole)





“It was a rollercoaster at the start of the season with crashes, sickness and really hard times. My shape was always there, but these little things kept holding me back. I’ve had a bit more… let’s say luck since my Tour de France victory and I’ve been able to keep things rolling and I’m finishing things here on a high for sure.





“Me having a medal, here in Australia… we wanted a different colour obviously, but to come away with third place on home soil feels like a win.”



Heinrich Haussler, 67th:

Haussler was a key domestique and road captain for the Australians during the race, staying with the peloton until the second last lap in support of Matthews.





“Everything went to plan to be honest. Remco won yeah? Just the better rider on the day. Bling got third, which we can really be proud of. Our goal was to ride as a team, do our job. If we win, get a medal, finish tenth… as long as we’ve done our job as riders we can be happy.





“It was a stressful day out on course, you constantly had to be going back to the car, asking for names, asking for numbers and time gaps. On a course like that, if you don’t see us, we’re saving energy and that was the plan for Bling, save as much energy all day and then go with the big guys.”





(on the importance of the bronze medal) “That’s the thing, seeing Bling on the podium… we did the country proud, showed the fans what we can do as a team and hopefully in years to come we can keep on going like that.



(Pre-race Haussler had said this would be one of the proudest moments of his career, Haussler was asked how that had turned out.)





“It is definitely, 100 per cent. Even in the bus today, the others were saying ‘Heino, why are you so quiet?’. Seriously, I haven’t been that nervous, for 10, 13, 14 years. I wouldn’t say there was pressure, but there was a lot of responsibility. I had to really deliver today. Be there, lead the team, guide the team, put them in position and be there for Michael as long as possible.





“I had COVID four weeks ago, I was pushing it to the limit and I was really uncertain how good my form was. I’m just super proud to be here. The last lap, going up there, people yelling your name, just going crazy, it’s once in a lifetime.”





Simon Clarke, 50th:

The Victorian was racing in his 11 th world championships, and again was critical to Matthews performance, helping direct and chase from the peloton, lasting until the final lap of the race within the peloton and helping drive Matthews back in contention for a medal.





“I try and learn from every experience. I try to be a better person and a better bike rider at every world championships I do and I’ve learned things today that I’ll take in the future. We have a plan and once we get on the road there’s not a whole lot of direction to give.”





“To be honest, today the only thing I said was ‘get ready’ to Jai before he went, going through the finish linie there and then they went on the next time up the climb with Remco. That was the only guidance I gave the whole day, they just did such a great job. I hope we can continue in this fashion. Last year was a real disappointment in terms of Australian performance and today’s performance, and the way they selected the team this year we can move forward with the same squad.



(When asked to elaborate on had prompted him to give Jai the instruction to go with the Evenepoel move) “The time gap to the front is always a key factor, the pace in the peloton picks up and I saw some teams getting lined up and I knew something was going to happen. When we were coming around for that it was either Jai or Nick Schultz to go with those moves and I saw Schultz had a mechanical problem on that lap. I just went up to Jai and said ‘Jai we don’t have Schultzy, he might be back but for now he’s not here and it’s on you for this lap. He was all over it.”



Jai Hindley, 49th:

The Giro d’Italia winner was a crowd favourite out on course, and played a key role in the race as well as he followed Evenepoel’s move with 75 kilometres remaining in the race. Unable to follow the eventual winner’s final attack, Hindley was able to help Matthews recover some ground on the final lap.





“I wasn’t sure how the body was going to react to having COVID, but I knew I had the Vuelta in the legs so my form was ok. Thankfully, I had light symptoms, I recovered quick and I could get on the bike pretty quick as well.





“It was a pretty epic day, super hard as well. I was happy I could be up the road and play a bit of a role as well. To have Bling on the podium, look at that (he gestured towards a nearby TV screen showing the medal ceremony) on home soil, it’s really special.



(On racing a home world championships) “It’s a once in a career opportunity to do the worlds on home soil. The atmosphere was electric out there and the fans were incredible. I hope it boosts the sport a bit in Australia and gets it some more exposure.”





(On Evenepoel’s attack)





“Remco’s a pretty phenomenal rider and he’s just come off a Vuelta win and a TT medal as well earlier this week. I think everyone knew that when he went it was going to be pretty hard to follow. I was in survival mode, I was trying to mark them as much as possible on the coast road there but it was a really hard day. He was the strongest guy on the day, a worthy winner.



