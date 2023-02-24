The favourites for the FIFA Best Football awards

SBS Sport brings you The Best FIFA Football Awards ™ , with SBS On Demand livestreaming the event from 7:00am-9:00am AEDT.





The Best FIFA Football Awards™ annually honour the most outstanding members of the world game. Held since 2016, The Best FIFA Football Awards™ rival the Ballon d'Or for prestige in the global footballing community for the top players and managers in the world.



READ MORE The Best FIFA Football Awards on SBS

Every finalist brings with them a very strong case for each award, but here's who the SBS Sport team thinks will take home the gold in their respective categories.



Best FIFA Men’s Player - Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Messi once again showed in 2022 why he will forever be remembered as arguably the game's greatest ever player, etching his name in the history books as he secured his first FIFA World Cup trophy and La Albiceleste's first since 1986.





In a tournament regarded as his last chance at the ultimate glory that has cruelly evaded him throughout his career, the 35-year-old was at his dazzling best, scoring seven goals in seven games and taking home the Golden Ball for player of the tournament after netting a brace in the thrilling final against fellow finalist Kylian Mbappe's France.



The little maestro has only won this award once in 2019, but it looks to be heading his way after the mammoth achievements of 2022. And buoyed by World Cup success, there could be more on the horizon for Messi as long as he continues to lace up the boots.



Best FIFA Women's Player - Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

Putellas looks set to take out her second consecutive award for the best women's player after an outstanding year for club and country in 2022. The 29-year-old netted a massive 34 goals in all competitions for Barcelona, 18 of them coming in their dominant Primera Division campaign where they finished 24 points clear in first and won every one of their 30 matches.



Alexia Putellas goal celebration during the match between Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg, corresponding to the first leg of the semi finals of the UEFA Womens Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, in Barcelona, on 22th April 2022. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images She also scored 11 goals in a stellar UEFA Women's Champions League campaign, including Barcelona's only strike in the 3-1 final loss to Lyon. An ACL injury prior to Euro 2022 robbed fans of seeing Putellas perform internationally, but her scintillating club form will be enough to see her awarded the title of the best in the women's game.



Best FIFA Women's Coach - Sarina Wiegman (English National Team)

After taking over the Lionesses in 2020, Wiegman had her biggest breakthrough as she led England to their first ever European Championship title on home soil, a 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley sealing the deal.



LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England celebrates with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy following victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images The Dutch native has turned England into a huge force to be reckoned with on the world stage, never overseeing a loss while in charge with 25 wins and 4 draws as well as just 9 goals allowed.





Wiegman looks to be recognised for her success with England for the second time, having already been awarded the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award last August.



Best FIFA Men's Coach - Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team)

2022 was a monumental year for Argentinian manager Scaloni the same way it was for his star player with the same first name, the 44-year-old leading La Albiceleste to victory at the FIFA World Cup as the tournament's youngest coach.





Argentina lost just once and drew twice out of 16 games under Scaloni last year, and their World Cup campaign showed their impressive growth with him at the helm.



The side have been dubbed 'La Scaloneta' by fans and media in the years since he took over in 2018, due to their improved defensive discipline that has seen them rise to the top of world football once again.



Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper - Christiane Endler (Chile/Olympique Lyonnais)

The reigning holder of the award, Endler is coming off another stellar season in 2022 that makes her the favourite to take the title once again.





The Chilean was a brick wall between the posts for Lyon, as the esteemed French side won their eighth Women's Champions League title and wrapped up the domestic title with an unbeaten campaign where they won all but one match.



TURIN, ITALY - MAY 21: Christiane Endler of Lyon reacts during the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyon at Juventus Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images The 31-year-old spoke to the Guardian this week about her desire to win the award again and showed respect to fellow finalists Mary Earps (England/Manchester United) and Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea).





“I hope to win it again and I am really happy to be here again,” she said. “It means we are at a good level.”





“Berger and Earps have both had very good seasons overall, I think they’re very worthy competitors and it is a difficult choice.





"But for me just being there and representing Latin American women is the most important thing.”



Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martínez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

The eccentric Argentinian became one of the most recognised and central figures in his country's World Cup winning campaign, taking out the Golden Glove award following an outstanding performance in the final.



While fellow finalist Yassine Bounou dazzled for Morocco in their historic semi-final run, the temperament and match-winning performances Martinez displayed no doubt make him the favourite for this award.





From breaking Australian hearts when he denied Garang Kuol at the death in the Round of 16 before replicating that in penalty shoot-outs against the Netherlands and France, the goalkeeper was arguably as important to La Albiceleste's triumph as their outfield hero Lionel Messi.



FIFA Puskás Award - Richarlison (Brazil) Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022

One of the most exciting awards on the agenda, the best goal of 2022 looks to be the goal of the World Cup, an electrifying feat of acrobatics from Richarlison that sent Brazil into raptures.



Holding a 1-0 lead over Serbia late in their group stage match, Vinicius Jr teased in a low cross from the left that found the blonde-haired Brazilian, who expertly tapped the ball into the air with his left foot before turning, leaping and drilling home with his right to seal the victory.



