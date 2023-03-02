The five riders to look out for in ProMX MX1 for 2023

1. Aaron Tanti - determined to keep number one





2022 was very much the breakout year for the Sydney born rider. Having joined the CDR Yamaha team at the beginning of last year to replace Hayden Mellross, Tanti was quickly thrust into the main rider role midway through round two in Mackay, when 2021 MX1 champion and teammate Luke Clout suffered a broken tibia and fibula in a nasty crash early in Moto 1.





With the support of the CDR Yamaha team behind him, Tanti rode competitively and consistently to fend off Honda’s Dean Ferris, Husqvarna’s Todd Waters and privateer Brett Metcalfe to win his maiden Australian MX1 Championship at the final round in Coolum. His title win also made it a back-to-back crown for Yamaha, backing up Clout’s success the year before.



CDR Yamaha's Aaron Tanti chatting to ProMX reporter Kate Peck, shortly after winning the 2022 MX1 championship. A strong showing in the FIM World Supercross Championship SX2 category where he finished fourth overall puts the 26-year-old in a good frame of mind, heading into a very competitive 2023 MX1 championship. And much like his Yamaha compatriot in ASBK, Mike Jones, the hunter becomes the hunted.



2. Luke Clout - seeking redemption





Heading into the 2022 ProMX Championship, Luke Clout was very much the championship favourite. The CDR Yamaha rider quickly showed in round one why he was the favourite, taking home both Motos to claim the championship lead. But it all went horribly wrong in the second round in Mackay, Queensland.



Luke Clout won the opening round of the 2022 MX1 championship, before sustaining season-ending injuries in Mackay. The broken fibula and tibia that sustained during the opening Moto brought his championship defence to a sudden end and the Sydney-born rider was gutted. After many months on the sideline, the now former champion fully recovered just in time to contest the FIM World Supercross Championship in the SX1 category for CDR Yamaha, only to sustain more broken bones, this time with his thumb.





2022 was clearly a year to forget for Clout. That said, he has the full backing of the CDR Yamaha team and team boss Craig Dack. The former motocross championship and veteran team owner has been through it all himself in his long and successful career and is resolute in his backing of the 28-year-old. Clout will no doubt be wanting to reclaim the number one plate, as well as keep his teammate on his toes throughout 2023.





3. Kyle Webster - aiming for consistency





As one of Honda Racing’s rising stars of the sport, Kyle Webster’s transition into the top-line MX1 class last season was character-building. The 2021 MX2 Champion clearly had plenty of pace and the ability to handle the 450cc machines, but a number of silly mistakes and falls early in the season severely dented the 26-year-old’s hopes of being in championship contention.





The Victorian rider then suffered a similar fate to rival Luke Clout prior to the third round of the championship, crashing heavily in testing courtesy of a bike malfunction and breaking his left leg and right ankle. Missing the next three rounds, he returned at the penultimate round at the Queensland Moto Park, before winning the final MX1 Moto of the season at Coolum and helping outgoing Honda teammate, Dean Ferris, in his quest to snatch the championship away from Yamaha and Tanti.



Honda's Kyle Webster will be looking for a stronger 2023 season. There will be plenty of pressure for him to perform and remain competitive in such a volatile environment as motocross, especially with a new teammate joining him in the Honda camp this season, but Webster has a very calm, methodical approach to his racing and he will take everything that happened last year head first into this year’s MX1 battlefront.





4. Wilson Todd - MX2 Champion ready to ruffle plenty of feathers





To put it bluntly, Wilson Todd completely annihilated his opposition in the MX2 Championship, as he rode his Honda Racing entry to five round wins of the eight that were held. Such was his dominance, that when he wrapped up the championship in the opening Moto during the seventh round, he quickly abandoned competing the rest of the MX2 championship and switched to MX1, where he was competitive out of the blocks.





Back-to-back pole positions at the final two rounds, plus a win in the opening Moto during the final round was more than enough to repay the faith to Honda in their quest for MX1 championship glory. For 2023, he will replace Dean Ferris, who retired from competitive riding after finishing runner-up to Tanti last year.



Wilson Todd steps up to MX1 in 2023, having won the MX2 title last year. Whilst MX1 will be a new discipline for the Cairns-born rider, Todd is no rookie. Not only does he race domestically, he represents Honda on an international level. He’ll be returning home after a solid Supercross season in the United States, along with a strong seventh place in the FIM World Supercross Championship SX2 category. So will this be the year the Queenslander brings home the MX1 crown for Honda? We’ll soon see.





5. Brett Metcalfe - season veteran loving life as a privateer





At the end of 2021, Brett Metcalfe finished up his time as a factory Honda rider, making way for MX2 champion Kyle Webster. This left some uncertainty about what his future laid out.





Instead of chasing for a ride, he went out on his own as a privateer. And it was a bold move that went very well for the 38-year-old South Australian, who founded the GO24 United team with support from apparel brand, Rat Racing. He posted some very strong results for much of the 2022 MX1 title fight aboard his KTM 450 and eventually came home fourth overall.



Brett Metcalfe is hoping for another strong season, following a fourth place in MX1 last year. For 2023, it’s very much a case of rinse and repeat for Metcalfe and with his professional racing career now in its twilight, he will keep racing for as long as he remains competitive. After last year’s strong showing, some of the current young crop may still have to watch over their shoulders for the KTM carrying number 24.





Honourable mentions: It would be amiss of us to mention a few riders who are just as capable of winning the MX1 title in 2023. GasGas factory Hayden Mellross will be looking to improve on his sixth-place result last year but will face some stiff opposition in the form of new teammate, Regan Duffy.





Duffy, who’s from Western Australia, will be making a welcome return to ProMX this year, having missed the entire 2022 season following life-threatening injuries sustained from a crash whilst contesting a state-level event in 2021. Duffy finished runner-up in that year’s ProMX MX1 title for KTM Australia.





And lastly, Husqvarna’s great white hope, Todd Waters, is a rider you can never write off at all. Third overall in last year’s MX1 title fight, Waters will be looking to ruffle plenty of feathers in this quality field.



