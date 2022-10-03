'There is no doubt' – Ballon d'Or Benzema's to lose in Paris

Benzema emerged the clear front-runner for the award – now based on the European season, not the calendar year – after his 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid yielded 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games.





The 34-year-old’s stunning form in front of goal saw Los Blancos secure the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double as a result – the latter made possible by Benzema’s staggering 10 goals in the knockout stages alone.





Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all failed to deny Madrid their 14th European title, and though the award’s revamped criteria no longer deems silverware a deciding factor, the way in which it was won, with Benzema captivating the continent, and the world, was enough to leave even Messi convinced.



“I think this year there is no doubt,” Messi told TyC Sports . “It’s clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year.





“He crowned this year with the Champions League, in which he was decisive in every game from the round of 16. I don’t think there is any doubt this year.”





Messi failed to make the 30-man shortlist for the first time since 2005 following his slow start to life with PSG, though Benzema still faces stiff competition from the likes of Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and Kylian Mbappe.





Mbappe bagged an incredible 48 goals and 31 assists in all competitions for PSG and France, with Benzema, too, grabbing a further five goals en route to the UEFA Nations League title.



The 23-year-old’s place in Ligue 1 has often been used to thwart his case for the Ballon d’Or, but perhaps what lets him down on this occasion is the nature of the Parisians’ Champions League exit, where a hat-trick to his compatriot compounded their round of 16 capitulation.





Benzema’s France weren’t the only nation to taste international success, however, as Senegal lifted the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time thanks to Mane’s winning spot-kick in the shootout against Egypt.



Mane managed 33 goals and five assists across a trophy-laden season for club and country, and occupied the mantle of Liverpool’s go-to man down the stretch as the Reds looked to land an unprecedented quadruple.





Though Jurgen Klopp’s crop could not complete the set, Mane and teammate Salah still combined to take home the EFL Cup and FA Cup, thanks in equal parts to the latter’s 33 goals and 19 assists.



Salah burst out the blocks at a level almost unmatched by his peers but noticeably lost steam after Egypt’s deflating AFCON final defeat – a period which coincided with Benzema’s rise and the sustained high standard set by Lewandowski.





Lewandowski finished runner-up to Messi last year but would have won the 2020 ballot had COVID-19 not forced France Football ’s hand in cancelling proceedings due to shortened seasons worldwide.





The 34-year-old will be hoping third time’s the charm as a result, and makes a compelling case after producing an astonishing 50 goals and seven assists in his last 46 games for Bayern Munich.



A further two goals for Poland bookended the last of Lewandowski’s eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern, and while few feel there’s nothing more he could have done, the Bavarians’ quarter-final failure in Europe could keep voters in Benzema’s corner.





Like Messi, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the 100 journalists in question should have a straightforward time casting their votes, telling Movistar : “I don’t think anyone has doubts about that”.





“For us, he’s the most important player, he’s the most efficient player in the world in this moment,” Ancelotti added after Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup success.





“He’s so important for us, there’s no doubt that at this moment, he’s the best.”





SBS and SBS On Demand will air the full ceremony from the Theatre du Chatelet, with coverage commencing at 5:30am (AEDT) on Tuesday, October 18.

