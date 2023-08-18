Top contenders to watch at 2023 World Athletics Championships

SBS VICELAND and will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.
Hungary’s National Athletics Centre will welcome the stars of the present and future from August 19 to 27, and we've listed some of the international names worth remembering ahead of the more popular events.
Contenders to watch
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Country: Jamaica
Age: 36
Events: 100m, 4x100m relay
Did you know? Fraser-Pryce has her sights set on a record sixth individual 100m title but will face stiff competition from compatriot Shericka Jackson and American rival Sha’Carri Richardson.
Fred Kerley
Country: United States of America
Age: 28
Event: 100m
Did you know? Kerley won silver at the Tokyo Olympics behind Marcell Jacobs, the man he could face in Budapest in a long-awaited rematch for global glory.
Femke Bol
Country: Netherlands
Age: 23
Events: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Did you know? Bol has a huge opportunity to grab gold in the hurdles and make amends for the silver she took last year courtesy of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who pulled out of the 2023 World Championships due to injury.
Armand Duplantis
Country: Sweden
Age: 23
Events: Pole vault
Did you know? Swedish-American sensation Duplantis has made a habit of breaking his own world records in recent years.
Yulimar Rojas
Country: Venezuela
Age: 27
Event: Triple jump
Did you know? Rojas is seeking her fourth consecutive triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships, having won gold in London (2017), Doha (2019), and Eugene (2022).
Noah Lyles
Country: United States of America
Age: 26
Events: 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Did you know? Lyles has predicted he will break Usain Bolt’s 200m record (19.19) in Budapest with a time of 19.10.
Katie Moon
Country: United States of America
Age: 32
Event: Pole vault
Did you know? Moon found a purple patch of form following the COVID-19 pandemic and enters Budapest as the reining world and Olympic champion.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Country: Norway
Age: 22
Events: 1500m, 5000m
Did you know? Ingebrigtsen has won all four of his outdoor 1500m races this season and looks on pace to win the gold that eluded him in this event last year.
Faith Kipyegon
Country: Kenya
Age: 29
Events: 1500m, 5000m
Did you know? Kipyegon broke three separate world records on the track this year and is the heavy favourite to walk away with two gold medals around her neck.
Stars of tomorrow
Rhasidat Adeleke
Country: Ireland
Age: 20
Events: 200m, 400m
Did you know? Adeleke is the fourth-fastest woman over 400 metres this year, clocking a personal best 49.20 seconds in June.
Jeswin Aldrin
Country: India
Age: 21
Event: Long jump
Did you know? Aldrin has his sights set on a medal after posting a world-leading mark of 8.42 metres in March.
Julien Alfred
Country: Saint Lucia
Age: 22
Events: 100m, 200m
Did you know? Alfred is the third-fastest woman over 200 metres (21.91) this year and is hoping to become the first Saint Lucian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.
Emmanuel Wanyonyi
Country: Kenya
Age: 19
Event: 800m
Did you know? Wanyonyi finished fourth at the 2022 World Championships and returns as the fastest man in the 2023 line-up, having run a personal best of 1:43.27.
Birke Haylom
Country: Ethiopia
Age: 17
Event: 1500m
Did you know? Haylom set a new world under-20 record in the women’s mile this past June and is on track to contest the under-20 record for the metric mile.
Jaydon Hibbert
Country: Jamaica
Age: 18
Event: Triple jump
Did you know? Hibbert is the current world record-holder in the triple jump for men under the age of 20.
Letsile Tebogo
Country: Botswana
Age: 20
Events: 100m, 200m
Did you know? Tebogo is expected to battle Noah Lyles for gold in the 200m after falling three hundredths of a second short of the American at the London Diamond League last month.
Angelina Topic
Country: Serbia
Age: 18
Event: High jump
Did you know? Topic achieved the sixth-highest leap (1.97m) of the year at the Paris Diamond League in June.