Top contenders to watch at 2023 World Athletics Championships

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.





Hungary’s National Athletics Centre will welcome the stars of the present and future from August 19 to 27, and we've listed some of the international names worth remembering ahead of the more popular events.



Contenders to watch

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce





Country: Jamaica



Age: 36



Events: 100m, 4x100m relay



Did you know? Fraser-Pryce has her sights set on a record sixth individual 100m title but will face stiff competition from compatriot Shericka Jackson and American rival Sha’Carri Richardson.



Fred Kerley





Country: United States of America



Age: 28



Event: 100m



Did you know? Kerley won silver at the Tokyo Olympics behind Marcell Jacobs, the man he could face in Budapest in a long-awaited rematch for global glory.



Femke Bol





Country: Netherlands



Age: 23



Events: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay



Did you know? Bol has a huge opportunity to grab gold in the hurdles and make amends for the silver she took last year courtesy of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who pulled out of the 2023 World Championships due to injury.



Armand Duplantis





Country: Sweden



Age: 23



Events: Pole vault



Did you know? Swedish-American sensation Duplantis has made a habit of breaking his own world records in recent years.



Yulimar Rojas





Country: Venezuela



Age: 27



Event: Triple jump



Did you know? Rojas is seeking her fourth consecutive triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships, having won gold in London (2017), Doha (2019), and Eugene (2022).



Noah Lyles





Country: United States of America



Age: 26



Events: 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay



Did you know? Lyles has predicted he will break Usain Bolt’s 200m record (19.19) in Budapest with a time of 19.10.



Katie Moon





Country: United States of America



Age: 32



Event: Pole vault



Did you know? Moon found a purple patch of form following the COVID-19 pandemic and enters Budapest as the reining world and Olympic champion.



Jakob Ingebrigtsen





Country: Norway



Age: 22



Events: 1500m, 5000m



Did you know? Ingebrigtsen has won all four of his outdoor 1500m races this season and looks on pace to win the gold that eluded him in this event last year.



Faith Kipyegon





Country: Kenya



Age: 29



Events: 1500m, 5000m



Did you know? Kipyegon broke three separate world records on the track this year and is the heavy favourite to walk away with two gold medals around her neck.



Stars of tomorrow

Rhasidat Adeleke





Country: Ireland



Age: 20



Events: 200m, 400m



Did you know? Adeleke is the fourth-fastest woman over 400 metres this year, clocking a personal best 49.20 seconds in June.



Jeswin Aldrin





Country: India



Age: 21



Event: Long jump



Did you know? Aldrin has his sights set on a medal after posting a world-leading mark of 8.42 metres in March.



Julien Alfred





Country: Saint Lucia



Age: 22



Events: 100m, 200m



Did you know? Alfred is the third-fastest woman over 200 metres (21.91) this year and is hoping to become the first Saint Lucian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.







Emmanuel Wanyonyi





Country: Kenya



Age: 19



Event: 800m



Did you know? Wanyonyi finished fourth at the 2022 World Championships and returns as the fastest man in the 2023 line-up, having run a personal best of 1:43.27.



Birke Haylom





Country: Ethiopia



Age: 17



Event: 1500m



Did you know? Haylom set a new world under-20 record in the women’s mile this past June and is on track to contest the under-20 record for the metric mile.



Jaydon Hibbert





Country: Jamaica



Age: 18



Event: Triple jump



Did you know? Hibbert is the current world record-holder in the triple jump for men under the age of 20.



Letsile Tebogo





Country: Botswana



Age: 20



Events: 100m, 200m



Did you know? Tebogo is expected to battle Noah Lyles for gold in the 200m after falling three hundredths of a second short of the American at the London Diamond League last month.



Angelina Topic





Country: Serbia



Age: 18



Event: High jump

