World Athletics Championships

Top contenders to watch at 2023 World Athletics Championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will showcase the very best the track and field have to offer in pursuit of a gold medal in Budapest.

Noah Lyles of the USA, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Armand Duplantis of Sweden are all heavy favourites for gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles of the USA, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Armand Duplantis of Sweden are all heavy favourites for gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Source: Getty

SBS VICELAND and 
SBS On Demand 
will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.

Hungary’s National Athletics Centre will welcome the stars of the present and future from August 19 to 27, and we've listed some of the international names worth remembering ahead of the more popular events.
READ MORE

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

Australia to 'make some noise' at World Championships in new era for athletics

Contenders to watch

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Country: Jamaica
Age: 36
Events: 100m, 4x100m relay
Did you know? Fraser-Pryce has her sights set on a record sixth individual 100m title but will face stiff competition from compatriot Shericka Jackson and American rival Sha’Carri Richardson.
Fred Kerley

Country: United States of America
Age: 28
Event: 100m
Did you know? Kerley won silver at the Tokyo Olympics behind Marcell Jacobs, the man he could face in Budapest in a long-awaited rematch for global glory.
Femke Bol

Country: Netherlands
Age: 23
Events: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Did you know? Bol has a huge opportunity to grab gold in the hurdles and make amends for the silver she took last year courtesy of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who pulled out of the 2023 World Championships due to injury.
Armand Duplantis

Country: Sweden
Age: 23
Events: Pole vault
Did you know? Swedish-American sensation Duplantis has made a habit of breaking his own world records in recent years.
Yulimar Rojas

Country: Venezuela
Age: 27
Event: Triple jump
Did you know? Rojas is seeking her fourth consecutive triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships, having won gold in London (2017), Doha (2019), and Eugene (2022).
Noah Lyles

Country: United States of America
Age: 26
Events: 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Did you know? Lyles has predicted he will break Usain Bolt’s 200m record (19.19) in Budapest with a time of 19.10.
Katie Moon

Country: United States of America
Age: 32
Event: Pole vault
Did you know? Moon found a purple patch of form following the COVID-19 pandemic and enters Budapest as the reining world and Olympic champion.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Country: Norway
Age: 22
Events: 1500m, 5000m
Did you know? Ingebrigtsen has won all four of his outdoor 1500m races this season and looks on pace to win the gold that eluded him in this event last year.
Faith Kipyegon

Country: Kenya
Age: 29
Events: 1500m, 5000m
Did you know? Kipyegon broke three separate world records on the track this year and is the heavy favourite to walk away with two gold medals around her neck.

Stars of tomorrow

Rhasidat Adeleke

Country: Ireland
Age: 20
Events: 200m, 400m
Did you know? Adeleke is the fourth-fastest woman over 400 metres this year, clocking a personal best 49.20 seconds in June.
Jeswin Aldrin

Country: India
Age: 21
Event: Long jump
Did you know? Aldrin has his sights set on a medal after posting a world-leading mark of 8.42 metres in March.
Julien Alfred

Country: Saint Lucia
Age: 22
Events: 100m, 200m
Did you know? Alfred is the third-fastest woman over 200 metres (21.91) this year and is hoping to become the first Saint Lucian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Country: Kenya
Age: 19
Event: 800m
Did you know? Wanyonyi finished fourth at the 2022 World Championships and returns as the fastest man in the 2023 line-up, having run a personal best of 1:43.27.
Birke Haylom

Country: Ethiopia
Age: 17
Event: 1500m
Did you know? Haylom set a new world under-20 record in the women’s mile this past June and is on track to contest the under-20 record for the metric mile.
Jaydon Hibbert

Country: Jamaica
Age: 18
Event: Triple jump
Did you know? Hibbert is the current world record-holder in the triple jump for men under the age of 20.
Letsile Tebogo

Country: Botswana
Age: 20
Events: 100m, 200m
Did you know? Tebogo is expected to battle Noah Lyles for gold in the 200m after falling three hundredths of a second short of the American at the London Diamond League last month.
Angelina Topic

Country: Serbia
Age: 18
Event: High jump
Did you know? Topic achieved the sixth-highest leap (1.97m) of the year at the Paris Diamond League in June.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 19 August 2023 8:24am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

1:45:00

Extended highlights: FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series - Cluj Napoca

The ProMX Championship will reach its climax in Coolum.jpg

ProMX to crown new champions this weekend in Coolum

Motorsport

Ferris QMP.jpg

ProMX champions to be crowned at Coolum's last hurrah

Motorsport

Australian athletes Nina Kennedy and Kelsey-Lee Barber celebrate

Australia announce squad for 2023 World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

09:55

Elite Men's Road Race Highlights - UCI Cycling World Championships

UCI Cycling World Championships

06:41

Highlights - Final: Australia v England - Netball World Cup 2023

Netball

04:55

Semi-Final Highlights: Australia v Jamaica - Netball World Cup 2023

01:30
Australia sees off Denmark to advance in FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia see off Denmark to advance in FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup