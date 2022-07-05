Tour de France

Tour de France 2022: Stages 1-3 wrap

The first ever Grand Depart of the Tour in Denmark did not not disappoint, as the 2022 race got underway with an entertaining time-trial and two thrilling sprint finishes.

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2022 STAGE 3

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team Jumbo-Visma pictured in action during stage three of the Tour de France cycling race, 182km from Vejle to Sonderborg, Denmark on Sunday 03 July 2022. This year's Tour de France takes place from 01 to 24 July 2022 and starts with three stages in Denmark. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The opening three stages of the 2022 Tour proved that the race may have to return to Denmark sooner rather than later, with commentators and fans lauding the passion and volume of the Danish fans as the opening stage time trial made its way through Copenhagen on Friday (AEST).

The electric atmosphere continued into the crash-marred second stage from Roskilde to Nyborg and the thrilling Velje to Sønderborg route on Sunday (AEST), as both days culminated in a messy bunch sprint to the finish line.
Stage 1

Veteran rider Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) was quick to surprise at this year's race, upsetting the likes of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to take out the opening stage on a slippery 13-kilometre time trial course.

Stage 2

Lampaert's Quick-Step AlphaVinyl comrade Fabio Jakobsen made it back-to-back stage victories for the Belgian outfit - as the Dutch sprinter made a strong case for his selection over the controversial omission of Mark Cavendish, holding off race leader van Aert to win the stage after a chaotic crash in the peloton during the stage's final kilometres.

Stage 3

Despite taking both the yellow and green jerseys with him to France ahead of stage four, van Aert was pipped at the line yet again on Monday morning (AEST) as Dutch speedster Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) split the gap between the yellow jersey holder and Belgian compatriot Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) via a dramatic photo finish to claim the stage honours.
