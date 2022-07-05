Tour de France 2022: Stages 1-3 wrap

Watch stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday from 9:05pm (AEST) via the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker, with SBS television and SBS On Demand coverage starting at 9:30pm (AEST) - watch live, free and exclusive.



The opening three stages of the 2022 Tour proved that the race may have to return to Denmark sooner rather than later, with commentators and fans lauding the passion and volume of the Danish fans as the opening stage time trial made its way through Copenhagen on Friday (AEST).





The electric atmosphere continued into the crash-marred second stage from Roskilde to Nyborg and the thrilling Velje to Sønderborg route on Sunday (AEST), as both days culminated in a messy bunch sprint to the finish line.



Stage 1

Veteran rider Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) was quick to surprise at this year's race, upsetting the likes of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to take out the opening stage on a slippery 13-kilometre time trial course.



Stage 2

Lampaert's Quick-Step AlphaVinyl comrade Fabio Jakobsen made it back-to-back stage victories for the Belgian outfit - as the Dutch sprinter made a strong case for his selection over the controversial omission of Mark Cavendish, holding off race leader van Aert to win the stage after a chaotic crash in the peloton during the stage's final kilometres.



Stage 3