Treacherous conditions wreak havoc on Tour de France Femmes Stage 2

A rain-soaked second day of the race saw the peloton tackle a challenging 152km hilly route, but the greatest challenge for the riders on Stage 2 proved to be avoiding a crash that the slippery conditions could quite easily create.



Some of the riders proved not so lucky, however, with many left suffering after multiple falls occurred throughout the day.





On the Côte des Plaines, a 4.5km at 5.5 per cent climb just over halfway into the stage, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) were caught in the first major crash of the day.



The seven riders involved in the pile-up seemed to come away unscathed.





The rain continued to pour down towards the end of the stage which saw Yuri Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) have to skid to avoid crashing and then Australian Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) hit the road on the entry to the same corner.



The Aussie soldiered on despite appearing to lose some skin after enduring a nasty, long slide on the wet road.





Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Pro) crashed heavily in the final kilometres, with announcement on her condition yet to be made by her team.

