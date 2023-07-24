Tour de France Femmes

Treacherous conditions wreak havoc on Tour de France Femmes Stage 2

The slippery roads caused chaos and saw multiple casualities on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes, as a string of crashes late in the day left many riders worse for wear.

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2

MAURIAC, FRANCE - JULY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts graphic content.) Eva Van Agt of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo-Visma crashes during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 2 a 151.7km stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac / #UCIWWT / on July 24, 2023 in Mauriac, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

A rain-soaked second day of the race saw the peloton tackle a challenging 152km hilly route, but the greatest challenge for the riders on Stage 2 proved to be avoiding a crash that the slippery conditions could quite easily create.
READ MORE

Lippert edges out Kopecky on crash-ridden Stage 2

Some of the riders proved not so lucky, however, with many left suffering after multiple falls occurred throughout the day.

On the Côte des Plaines, a 4.5km at 5.5 per cent climb just over halfway into the stage, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) were caught in the first major crash of the day.
The seven riders involved in the pile-up seemed to come away unscathed.

The rain continued to pour down towards the end of the stage which saw Yuri Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) have to skid to avoid crashing and then Australian Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) hit the road on the entry to the same corner.
The Aussie soldiered on despite appearing to lose some skin after enduring a nasty, long slide on the wet road.

Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Pro) crashed heavily in the final kilometres, with announcement on her condition yet to be made by her team.
Eva Van Agt lost control on a sharp turn and clattered hard into a roadside barrier, although her team Jumbo-Visma confirmed the rider's condition after the stage.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 25 July 2023 4:14am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Peloton Picks

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates in the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage to Paris.jpg

Perfect plan, composure behind successful Tour defence, says Vingegaard

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE5

'No regrets' as Hindley prepares to complete debut Tour de France on Champs-Elysees

Tour de France

Jordi Meeus wins Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Meeus wins thrilling Champs-Élysées finish as Vingegaard wins Tour de France

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 20

Pogacar bounces back for stage win as Vingegaard wraps up Tour overall

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21

Vingegaard wins second consecutive Tour de France title

Tour de France

01:08
Champs Elysees sprint analysis

Gerrans, Bridie break down sprint on Champs-Élysées

Tour de France

Lotte Kopecky wins Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

Kopecky's explosive late attack seizes stage and Tour de France Femmes yellow

Tour de France Femmes

01:05

Hindley buoyant after Tour de France seventh

Tour de France