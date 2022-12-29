Two-time champion Price out to make amends at 2023 Dakar Rally

The two-time Dakar champion is confident the lessons learnt from a frustrating 2022 Dakar Rally, where he finished in tenth place - 49 minutes behind winner Sam Sunderland, will lead him to the top step of the podium for an incredible third time.





The 2022 Dakar didn’t quite go as planned for me,” Price said in an interview with SBS.





“I had an issue right at the beginning on day one with one note in the road book, and that made it really tough to get back in contention with the front runners for the rest of the event.



“Thankfully we were able to finish the race in one piece but we can’t be caught in that position again.”





Price will contest the iconic rally raid race for the 9 th time when it gets underway on December 31 and says there is no magic formula for victory in the gruelling two-week event.





“It’s all about consistency in this race. We learnt the hard way in 2022 how an early mistake can derail your chances,” he said.





“My focus will be remaining smooth and consistent. It is very hard to pinpoint where and when to push and so much can change day to day.





“More than anything it is just as much about staying on two wheels.”





That last lesson is one Price says is probably the most important for anyone taking on the Dakar.



“Even though I feel like I have a really good understanding of what this race is all about, the Dakar always finds a way to humble you,” he said.





“You’re on the bike for as much as 1100km a day covering some pretty sketchy terrain, you have to be ready for the unpredictable.”





Price will be hoping fortune is on his side as he sets out to win a third Dakar title.





“I really want that third Dakar trophy. That’s the dream.”





“I know what needs to be done but in this race, you also need a bit of luck and everything to fall into place.”



