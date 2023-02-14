Cycling

Ulissi snags win with explosive sprint on hilly Oman stage

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Oman on a tricky day in the hills.

12th Tour of Oman 2023 - Stage 4

Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Axel Zingle of France and Team Cofidis, Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team Bora-Hansgrohe on Stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

After he came close to victory during earlier stages of the 2023 Tour of Oman in Qurayyat and Al Hamra, Diego Ulissi rose his arms in triumph on Tuesday in Yitti.

Stage 4, the longest of the Tour of Oman 2023 (204.9km), had an explosive finale in store for the peloton with a couple of ascents in the last 10 km.

Pascal Ackermann, Ulissi’s teammate in the ranks of UAE Team Emirates, went on the move on these up and down sections before he was caught with 2km to go, then it was then time for the Italian puncheur to display his power and take victory ahead of Axel Zingle (Cofidis) and Ide Schelling (BORA-hansgrohe).

"I'm delighted with this first victory of the season," Ulissi said after the stage. "It was a hard stage. Ackermann attacked with 8km to go and on the final climb, Laengen and Formolo did the perfect job for setting up the sprint.

"Ackermann's attack softened up the bunch well and we took a great victory. We've started the season well as a team."

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) retained the leader’s red jersey as he finished safely in the front group. After a week of racing in the Sultanate, a final challenge awaits the American if he wants to retain the race lead; the mighty climb of Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), where the overall winner of the Tour of Oman will be crowned.
2 min read
Published 15 February 2023 at 8:55am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

