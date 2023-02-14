Ulissi snags win with explosive sprint on hilly Oman stage

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





After he came close to victory during earlier stages of the 2023 Tour of Oman in Qurayyat and Al Hamra, Diego Ulissi rose his arms in triumph on Tuesday in Yitti.





Stage 4, the longest of the Tour of Oman 2023 (204.9km), had an explosive finale in store for the peloton with a couple of ascents in the last 10 km.





Pascal Ackermann, Ulissi’s teammate in the ranks of UAE Team Emirates, went on the move on these up and down sections before he was caught with 2km to go, then it was then time for the Italian puncheur to display his power and take victory ahead of Axel Zingle (Cofidis) and Ide Schelling (BORA-hansgrohe).





"I'm delighted with this first victory of the season," Ulissi said after the stage. "It was a hard stage. Ackermann attacked with 8km to go and on the final climb, Laengen and Formolo did the perfect job for setting up the sprint.





"Ackermann's attack softened up the bunch well and we took a great victory. We've started the season well as a team."



