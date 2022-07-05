Tour de France

Van Aert to face time penalty in event of repeat littering offence

The yellow jersey holder could face a 60-second time penalty in the event of a repeat offence after littering in a non-designated zone during stage three of the Tour de France.

109th Tour de France 2022 - Stage 3

SONDERBORG, DENMARK - JULY 03: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 3 a 182km stage from Vejle to Sønderborg / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 03, 2022 in Sonderborg, Denmark. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) was fined 500 CHF (A$758) and docked 25 UCI points along with four other riders on Monday morning (AEST) for littering on the Velje to Sønderborg stage three route of the Tour de France.
The Belgian rider now risks a one-minute time penalty for the race in the circumstance of a repeat offence, but the consequences may be far greater for the 27-year-old.

Advertisement
Not only would a repeat of the action result in a fine of 1000 CHF (A$1515), but a third offence could mean disqualification from the race.
READ MORE
Frustrated Sagan takes issue with van Aert after dramatic bunch sprint
How to watch 2022 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS
Whilst van Aert is not targeting the general classification of the race, the rider currently holds both the green and yellow jerseys ahead of stage four in France - riding in support of Slovenian comrade and maillot jaune contender Primož Roglič.

Further punishment could have the potential to derail Jumbo–Visma's plans for victory in the race, as well as the Belgian's hopes for winning the green jersey.
READ MORE
5 things to look forward to in Stage 4 of the Tour de France
Tour de France 2022: Stages 1-3 wrap
Van Aert finished second behind Dylan Gronewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the third stage of the Tour shortly after the rule violation, a repeat of his finish position from the two previous stages.

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) were the other four riders who committed the same offence on the day, whilst Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) faced the same fine and points deduction as van Aert for riding off the the official race course.

Watch stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday from 9:05pm (AEST) live, free and exclusive via the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker, with SBS television and SBS On Demand coverage starting at 9:30pm (AEST) - watch live, free and exclusive.
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 5 July 2022 at 3:42pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Cycling

Recommended for you

01:07

Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2

The contenders for yellow - Tour de France 2022

Recap Stage 1: Tour de France 2022

00:23

World Cup moment - Cruyff's famous turn in 1974

Stage 3 Yellow Jersey interview

03:14

Stage 1 Winner's Interview

04:19

The Finale Stage 3: Tour de France 2022

Rupert Guinness pulls out of RAAM