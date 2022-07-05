Van Aert to face time penalty in event of repeat littering offence

Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) was fined 500 CHF (A$758) and docked 25 UCI points along with four other riders on Monday morning (AEST) for littering on the Velje to Sønderborg stage three route of the Tour de France.



The Belgian rider now risks a one-minute time penalty for the race in the circumstance of a repeat offence, but the consequences may be far greater for the 27-year-old.





Not only would a repeat of the action result in a fine of 1000 CHF (A$1515), but a third offence could mean disqualification from the race.



Whilst van Aert is not targeting the general classification of the race, the rider currently holds both the green and yellow jerseys ahead of stage four in France - riding in support of Slovenian comrade and maillot jaune contender Primož Roglič.





Further punishment could have the potential to derail Jumbo–Visma's plans for victory in the race, as well as the Belgian's hopes for winning the green jersey.



Van Aert finished second behind Dylan Gronewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the third stage of the Tour shortly after the rule violation, a repeat of his finish position from the two previous stages.





Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) were the other four riders who committed the same offence on the day, whilst Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) faced the same fine and points deduction as van Aert for riding off the the official race course.



