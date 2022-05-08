Van der Poel defends lead with impressive time trial ride

With the pink jersey on his back, Van der Poel went within three seconds of another stage win in the intense 9.2km time trial around Budapest.





His effort ensured he remains at the top of the general classification standings and in the Maglia Rosa for stage three.

Despite the inspired ride, the 27-year-old felt there was more he could’ve done to get the win.

“I think I could do a bit better maybe, but that’s always easy to say afterwards,” Van der Poel said.

“Especially in the beginning I went a bit too easy, and I didn’t want to too many risks in the corners.

“I had the headphones in but I couldn’t hear anything because of all the crowds,” he said. “I knew what I had to do, so I did my best.”

Van der Poel said he was overjoyed he would hang onto the pink jersey for another stage.

“It was pretty special to ride in the pink jersey, there were a lot of fans yesterday and today again,” he said.

“The time trial was something that suits me pretty well. I thought it was possible to keep the jersey and I believed in it more than at the Tour de France time trial. So I am happy I can wear the jersey in a normal stage tomorrow.”

With a sprint stage Wednesday, Van der Poel will at least carry the jersey back to Italy ahead of Tuesday’s summit finish on Mount Etna.

Even he admitted there are limits to his powers.

“Tomorrow I do the leadout Mareszko, who is our sprinter here,” he said. “Normally until Etna it will be possible, but there I think I will lose it.”

The Giro d'Italia continues with Stage 3 tonight, a 201 kilometres final push through Hungary which is all but certain to end in a bunch sprint. Watch the full stage LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand from 8.15pm AEST, with the SBS broadcast starting from 11.10pm AEST. WA viewers can watch via SBS VICELAND from 9.10pm AWST.