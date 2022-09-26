Cycling

Vingegaard return, Aussie talent headline startlist at CRO Race on SBS

The six-stage event will commence at 11pm (AEST) Tuesday night on SBS On Demand, with Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard and three Aussie riders named on the start line in Croatia.

CYCLING-NED-ETTEN-LEUR

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard rides during the Etten-Leur professional cycling race in Etten-Leur, on August 14, 2022. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Bas Czerwinski / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will race for the first time since his Tour de France triumph, getting back into action at the CRO Race, which you can watch LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand from September 27 – October 1, including stage replays and winning moments.

The UCI 2.1-ranked stage race will host the Tour de France champion when it begins at 11pm (AEST) tomorrow night on SBS On Demand.

Vingegaard joins an impressive array of stars for the Croatian race, with Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), Damiano Caruso and Majej Mohorič (both Bahrain Victorious) also on the start list.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Sport is everywhere on SBS this October

Three Aussies will also be on show at the Croatian race, with Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Dylan Hopkins (Ljubljana Gusto Santic) and Sebastian Berwick (Israel - Premier Tech) all set to appear on Tuesday (AEST).

After a shadow of doubt surrounding the announcement of the roster of teams, Trek-Segafredo have fielded a team for the CRO Race, as have Israel-Premier Tech, with the Israeli team in the battle for crucial points to avoid relegation from the WorldTour.
READ MORE

Vingegaard returns to competition at CRO Race

Defending champion Stephen Williams’ is one of the key absentees from the startlist, a year after the British rider took out an attacking edition of the event.

The race will begin with a lengthy 223.5km route from Osijek to Ludbreg before concluding on Sunday (AEST) with a relatively flat 158km stage travelling from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb, as the winner will be crowned in the Croatian capital.

Vingegaard has not raced since winning the Tour de France. He missed last month's Denmark Tour and pulled out of the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.

Tuesday, September 27

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 1
23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Wednesday, September 28

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 2
23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Thursday, September 29

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 3
23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Friday, September 30

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 4
23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Saturday, October 1

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 5
21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Sunday, October 2

Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 6
22:00 - 00:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 26 September 2022 at 7:06pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:24pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Stories from worlds: Aussies battle all day for bronze reward

Cycling

Wollongong shines, top performances and AusCycling 'in-culture' in selection process

Cycling

Aussie junior men outmuscled in wet conditions in Wollongong

Cycling

'Once in a lifetime' - The significance of the World Championships for one family

Cycling

New leadership for the Australian Cycling Team mixes tough decisions and lofty goals

Cycling

UCI hide behind disingenuous excuses over reporter exclusion

Cycling

Matthews sprints to bronze medal for Australia at Wollongong worlds

Cycling

‘My best victory’ – van Vleuten wins rainbow jersey despite broken elbow

Cycling