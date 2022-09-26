Vingegaard return, Aussie talent headline startlist at CRO Race on SBS

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will race for the first time since his Tour de France triumph, getting back into action at the CRO Race, which you can watch LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand from September 27 – October 1, including stage replays and winning moments.





The UCI 2.1-ranked stage race will host the Tour de France champion when it begins at 11pm (AEST) tomorrow night on SBS On Demand.





Vingegaard joins an impressive array of stars for the Croatian race, with Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), Damiano Caruso and Majej Mohorič (both Bahrain Victorious) also on the start list.



Three Aussies will also be on show at the Croatian race, with Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Dylan Hopkins (Ljubljana Gusto Santic) and Sebastian Berwick (Israel - Premier Tech) all set to appear on Tuesday (AEST).





After a shadow of doubt surrounding the announcement of the roster of teams, Trek-Segafredo have fielded a team for the CRO Race, as have Israel-Premier Tech, with the Israeli team in the battle for crucial points to avoid relegation from the WorldTour.



Defending champion Stephen Williams’ is one of the key absentees from the startlist, a year after the British rider took out an attacking edition of the event.





The race will begin with a lengthy 223.5km route from Osijek to Ludbreg before concluding on Sunday (AEST) with a relatively flat 158km stage travelling from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb, as the winner will be crowned in the Croatian capital.





Vingegaard has not raced since winning the Tour de France. He missed last month's Denmark Tour and pulled out of the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.







Tuesday, September 27





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 1



23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Wednesday, September 28





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 2



23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Thursday, September 29





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 3



23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Friday, September 30





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 4



23:00 - 01:30 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Saturday, October 1





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 5



21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





Sunday, October 2





Cycling: CRO Race - Stage 6



22:00 - 00:00 (AEST)

