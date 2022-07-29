Tour de France Femmes

Vos being 'realistic' as yellow defence faces uphill battle

Marianne Vos is expecting her grip on the yellow jersey to come under fire from several riders as the Tour de France Femmes reaches its climax in the mountains this weekend.

Marianne Vos competes in the Tour de France Femmes

Marianne Vos competes in the Tour de France Femmes

Vos currently leads the general classification standings after five stages, with three still to decide the first-ever Femmes champion.

The Jumbo-Visma star has one stage win to go with two second-placed finishes and a third most recently in the Vosges, but admits things may change in the mountains.

"Of course, you have to be realistic," Vos said after a difficult stage to Bar-sur-Aube.

"With the climbs coming up this weekend, normally, the GC riders are very strong and will take a lot of time.

"It's a different kind of racing on the weekend, but I'm very happy to wear the yellow jersey now."

Having built a 20-second lead over her closest rivals, Vos will expect significant attacks from the likes of Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel and Service) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing) in the coming days, with climber Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) biding her time as the ascent begins.

Stage 6 - 128km to Rosheim - will likely culminate in a sprint finish not too dissimilar from Lorena Wiebes' (Team DSM) impressive effort in Stage 5, though stages seven and eight could see a much smaller number of riders fight to the finish.
Tour de France Femmes climax headlines exciting weekend of sport on SBS

Tour de France Femmes on SBS this weekend

Friday, July 29

Stage 6
22:15pm - 00:45am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
22:25pm - 00:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 30

Stage 7
23:20pm - 01:30am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
23:35pm - 01:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 31

Stage 8
23:25pm - 01:55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
23:30pm - 01:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Published 29 July 2022 at 10:51am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

