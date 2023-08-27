'We don't see sh*t' – Evenepoel slams TTT conditions at La Vuelta

WATCH all 21 stages live and free via SBS On Demand , or watch live on SBS from August 27 - September 18.





Evenepoel formed part of Soudal Quick-Step’s team for the 14.8-kilometre course through the streets of Barcelona, one that was held in the evening and accompanied by rainfall.





The combination made life difficult for the peloton, with Evenepoel venting to reporters soon after Team DSM-Firmenich won the first stage and Lorenzo Milesi pulled on the red jersey.



“It was ridiculous to have a TTT in the dark, we don’t see sh*t, the road was super-dangerous, and full of water, we are not monkeys in a circus,” Evenepoel said.





“You guys need lights on your cameras, that means it’s dark.





“So can you imagine what it was like out there sitting on the wheel, getting water in your face, not seeing one metre in front of you?”





While a puncture for James Knox was as bad as it got for Soudal Quick-Step, Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) was not so fortunate, crashing out amid mass pileups for both Alpecin-Deceuninck and Jayco-AlUla.





A stage held during the twilight hours is not unusual at the Vuelta, though the streets of Seville were in much better condition for the opening team time trial in 2010.





Race organisers could do little to prevent the rain from affecting the 2023 curtain-raiser, in truth, but it was the timing that caught Evenepoel’s ire.



“For sure they will criticise me for saying this, but it’s just dangerous,” the defending champion said.





“It’s like driving your car at 200 kilometres an hour on the highway, in the full dark, without any lights (on).”





“We had the whole day to do the TTT, we had to wait until night. You cannot change the rain, but you can change the time,” he added.





“We have to go on the limit because we want to win, so we risk already a lot. But being super-dark and super-sketchy, in my eyes it’s just ridiculous.”





Soudal Quick-Step managed a fourth-place finish to Stage 1 as a result and will now turn their attention to the 182-kilometre trek from Mataro to Barcelona on Stage 2.

