Wiebes utter domination on Stage 2 of The Women's Tour

It was a case of Wiebes first and daylight second on Stage 2 of The Women's Tour as the peloton completed the shortest and flattest route of the six-stage race.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) emerged off the wheel of leadout rider Charlotte Kool, and she showed that there wasn't going to be a repeat of the misfortune that saw her crash on the previous day's racing as she immediately put a big gap into the other sprinters.
She extended her lead all the way to the line, and finished with a commanding margin of victory over Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) and Shari Bossuyt (Canyon // SRAM) who made up the podium.
“Today was not a really hard stage and there was quite a good speed in the bunch,” explained a smiling Wiebes. “We had no problems today, we were good together in the front at the intermediate sprints and over the QoMs. At six kilometres to go there was a crash and only Franzi [Francesca Koch] and I were in the small peloton after it but luckily Megan [Jastrab] and Charlotte [Kool] came back.
“We were a bit stuck in the middle of the road before the sprint so I found my own way out a bit. In the last straight the girls found me again and we did a really nice lead out. They set me up perfectly. We can be super proud of ourselves and we’re looking forward to the next stages now.”
Watch all the action live from The Women's Tour on SBS On Demand tonight from 9.30pm AEST! The race continues with Stage 3, a hilly day that could see a reduced bunch sprint or perhaps a breakaway take the spoils.