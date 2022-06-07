Wiebes utter domination on Stage 2 of The Women's Tour

It was a case of Wiebes first and daylight second on Stage 2 of The Women's Tour as the peloton completed the shortest and flattest route of the six-stage race.





Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) emerged off the wheel of leadout rider Charlotte Kool, and she showed that there wasn't going to be a repeat of the misfortune that saw her crash on the previous day's racing as she immediately put a big gap into the other sprinters.



She extended her lead all the way to the line, and finished with a commanding margin of victory over Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) and Shari Bossuyt (Canyon // SRAM) who made up the podium.





“Today was not a really hard stage and there was quite a good speed in the bunch,” explained a smiling Wiebes. “We had no problems today, we were good together in the front at the intermediate sprints and over the QoMs. At six kilometres to go there was a crash and only Franzi [Francesca Koch] and I were in the small peloton after it but luckily Megan [Jastrab] and Charlotte [Kool] came back.





“We were a bit stuck in the middle of the road before the sprint so I found my own way out a bit. In the last straight the girls found me again and we did a really nice lead out. They set me up perfectly. We can be super proud of ourselves and we’re looking forward to the next stages now.”

