The Women's Tour

How to watch the 2022 UK Women's Tour LIVE on SBS

Watch the UK Women's Tour LIVE via SBS On Demand from June 7-11 and enjoy highlights via SBS Sport and SBS On Demand the morning after each stage.

UK Women's Tour 2022.jpg

The 2022 UK Women's Tour will take racers and spectators through some beautiful scenery in England and Wales.

The UK Women's Tour will take more than 100 of the world's fastest riders through England and Wales from June 6 to June 11.

Starting in Colchester and making its way to Oxford, each stage offers its own unique flavour of fast sprints, honest climbs, quaint countryside, spectacular coastlines and smart, tactical racing.

For those with General Classification hopes, the Stage 5 summit finish on the Black Mountain will be as beautiful as it is brutal.
Tune into all the action from the remaining stages LIVE via SBS On Demand and enjoy highlights from each stage on the SBS Sport website and extended highlights via SBS On Demand over coffee the next morning.

UK Women's Tour - LIVE SBS On Demand Schedule

Stage 2 - June 7

The flattest stage of the event, a 92km loop from Harlow to Harlow.
9.30pm – 10.45pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Stage 3 - June 8

A lumpy 108km from Tewkesbury to Gloucester .
9.30pm - 11.15pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Stage 4 - June 9

This 145km stage from Wrexham to Welshpool will challenge riders, with the highest total amount of climbing for the event (2108m).
11.00pm - 12.30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Stage 5 - June 10

107km starting in Pembrey Country Park and finishing with a decisive 7.2km climb up the Black Mountain.
8.30pm - 11.40pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Stage 6 - June 11

The final 143km stage of the Tour takes riders from Chipping Norton to celebrating the week's achievements, and victors, in Oxford.
7.55pm - 12.15am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 7 June 2022 at 12:32pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS