Four riders to watch out for at the UK Women's Tour

Watch daily extended highlights from every stage of the UK Women's Tour on SBS On Demand.





The six-stage race starts in Colchester on June 6 and covers a total of 736 kilometres before arriving at the final finish line in Oxford on June 12.





This race has something for everyone with a number of potential thrilling sprint finishes, challenging climbs and plenty of chances for daring breakaways.





SBS Sport takes a look at four riders you should keep an eye on throughout the tour.



Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)

Sprint star Lorena Wiebes returns to the Women’s Tour looking to build on her incredible performance during the 2021 edition of the race where she won back to back stages.





It would be no surprise if the Dutch rider replicated those feats again this year as she comes into the Women’s Tour on the back of three back-to-back stage wins at Ride London Classique.





Team DSM has been very strong in the UK and with a lead-out train that includes Charlotte Kool, Leah Kirchmann and Megan Jastrab, Wiebes will be the sprinter-to-beat in the flatter stages.



Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchang-Jayco)

Aussie Alexandra Manly is in the form of her life and will be a true contender for a place on the podium at the Women’s Tour.





Manly was too strong at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour winning four stages and the overall title at the six-day race.



Team BikeExchange-Jayco will be doing everything they can to help Manly finish on top of the General Classification.





With so much momentum behind her and such incredible form, Manly will be hard to stop.



Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

A former overall winner at the Women’s Tour, Kasia Niewadoma is looking to add a second Women’s tour title to her collection.





The talented Polish rider has the perfect skill set to tackle the pitchy terrain and summit finishes that face the peloton in this year’s race.





While Niewiadoma had her struggles during the European spring season, she is determined to return to the winners' circle at an event she has previously dominated.





Expect her to launch a daring breakaway or two and don’t be surprised to see an incredible solo ride to victory.



Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Australian Grace Brown will lead the charge for French outfit FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope at this year’s Women’s Tour.





Brown has had a solid season so far with strong results through the Classics, including a second-place at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and third at GP de Plumelec-Morbihan, and will be determined to make the most of her chance as her team’s primary GC rider.





The Victorian loves to ride in breakaways and thrives on aggressive racing tactics which will put her in good stead on the punchy Women’s Tour route.



