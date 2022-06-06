The Women’s Tour 2022: Stage-by-Stage

As one of just 10 stage races in the UCI Women’s WorldTour, The Women’s Tour is sure to throw up some thrilling cycling. The action begins tonight in Colchester and finishes in Oxford on June 11.





This year’s route takes riders across England and Wales, with a summit finish at the top of the Black Mountain in Carmarthenshire on the penultimate stage sure to provide a gripping shake up to the General Classification.



Watch the highlights from every stage on SBS On Demand . Short highlights will be available from the early morning, and extended highlights will be available later in the day.





UK Women’s Tour Stage 1 – Colchester to Bury St Edmunds – 142.1km

Monday June 6





More than 100 riders will start the race from the Colchester Sports Park and pass through Suffolk on their way to Bury St Edmunds. The undulating terrain looks flat-ish on paper but still includes 1197 metres of climbing to keep the peloton honest as they settle into the stages ahead.



Women's Tour Stage 1 profile 2022.



UK Women’s Tour Stage 2 – Harlow to Harlow – 92.1km





Tuesday June 7





The second stage of the UK Women’s Tour celebrates Harlow’s 75 th birthday with a 92-kilometre loop around the town. This stage is the flattest of the event. Some small climbs and a descent toward the finish line could make for an exciting finish if anyone breaks clear from the bunch earlier in the day.





Women's Tour Stage 2 profile 2022.



UK Women’s Tour Stage 3 – Tewkesbury to Gloucester – 107.9km





Wednesday June 8





2022 marks the first time the UK Women’s Tour passes through the stunning county of Gloucester. This stage is a great one for spectators as they can travel between different sections of the U-shaped route while the racing is underway. It will be an exciting and decisive one of the racers too. Anyone in the running for sprint points will be hoping that can stay with the leaders over the key climbs or catch back up quickly once they have reached the top.





Women's tour Stage 3 profile 2022. UK Women’s Tour Stage 4 – Wrexham to Welshpool – 144.7km





Thursday June 9





Stage 4 takes riders and spectators through mid-Wales as Wrexham and Welshpool both host the UK Women’s Tour for the first time. Tonight’s stage boasts the most total elevation of the Tour with 2108 vertical metres covered over the 145-kilometre stage.



Women's Tour Stage 4 profile 2022. UK Women’s Tour Stage 5 – Pembrey Country Park to The Black Mountain – 106.6km





Friday June 10





Starting at sea level and finishing with a 7.2-kilometre climb to the top of Black Mountain, Stage 5 will provide a thrilling battleground for General Classification riders. While gradients of up to 21 per cent sure to give some riders double-vision, those who can lift their eyes away from the road will be greeted with stunning views of the Welsh coast.





Women's Tour Stage 5 profile 2022. UK Women’s Tour Stage 6 – Chipping Norton to Oxford – 142.9km





Saturday June 11





While unlikely to be the springboard for any rider with General Classification ambitions, the early part of the stage from the start town of Chipping Norton will likely be the site of a fight to get up the road in a breakaway.





From there, it will be a battle of wills and tired legs between the attackers and the sprinters' teams to determine who will be the victor in Oxford.



