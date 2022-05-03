Yates looking to ‘relive’ last year’s podium finish with Aussie-stacked BikeExchange - Jayco team

With over 50,000 metres of climbing and just 26.3km of time trials across its 21 stages, the course for this year’s Giro d’Italia is set to be a more climbing focused race which should play into Yates’ hands.





The 105th edition of the prestigious race will commence in Budapest, working its way through the high altitude of Blockhaus and the Marmolada and concluding with a 17.1km time trial in Verona on May 29.

Briton Simon Yates, who finished third in last year’s race, is fresh off two stage victories and a second-placed finish in the mountains classification in the recent Vuelta Asturias race. His pedigree in the grand tours is well-known with his top achievement Vuelta a Espana win in 2018.

Facing a similar course which is well-suited to the climbers in Italy, Yates believes that he and his BikeExchange- Jayco teammates are well positioned for a podium finish in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

“The two stage victories there (in Spain) have confirmed to me the good job done during the recent altitude training camp. I’ll be leaving for Budapest ready for my fifth Giro d’Italia,” the 29-year-old said.

“The road will be long and tough, but I’m ready and I will have some great teammates with me.”

The Brit will be aided by a diverse BikeExchange - Jayco team consisting of four Aussies, including road captain Michael Hepburn, and experienced riders Callum Scotson and Damien Howson who both rode with Yates in the recent Vuelta Asturias.

The team’s General Manager and Head Sport Director, Brent Copeland and Matthew White, are both confident that the 21-stage route will be well-suited to the experienced team and their support of the Team BikeExchange-Jayco leader.

“We have a really good squad with a lot of experience in Grand Tours and we will go into the Giro as one of the favourites for the race,” White said.

“Our performance group and technical staff have selected a team which will ensure for some solid racing, and we look forward to contributing to the spectacle over the next three weeks,” Copeland said.

Ahead of the Italian race’s first stage, Yates will not only be looking to repeat the success of last year’s podium finish, but will also be measuring the success of this year’s race by his own performance rather than results.

I still have memories of the great celebrations on the podium in Milan last year, and it wouldn’t be bad to re-live the same emotions again.

“A success in a way is not the end result. I want to go there in my best condition and do the best result possible. If I don’t win then, then that’s ok because somebody is better than me. If I go there and I am not at the level required, then that is a failure for me.”

Fellow climber Lucas Hamilton will be Yates’ lieutenant in the mountains, with Lawson Craddock, Matteo Sobrero and Christopher Juul-Jensen rounding out the team.

The 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia is coming to SBS - with the Italian three-week Grand Tour LIVE and FREE on SBS, with every minute of racing action LIVE on SBS On Demand.