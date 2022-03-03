Competition: Win big courtesy of TAB Courtside 1v1 Season 2

Imagine watching the game on a home entertainment setup so good you almost felt like you were courtside!





Well thanks to TAB and SBS Courtside 1v1, one lucky fan will!





Simply fill out the form below and you will be in to win.





Prize Details

One Major Prize winner will receive the following prize package:





Hisense A6G 70" 4K UHD LED Smart TV [2021]

Surround Sound Speakers: Samsung Q Series HW-Q870A 470W 5.1.4 Channel True Dolby Atmos

Soundbar

Google Chromecast with Google TV (Snow) [2020]

2x NBA 2021/2022 Season Jerseys

2x NBA Team Hats

An Official Wilson NBA City Edition Basketball - Size 7

Annual League Pass to stream NBA Games

Food Delivery Service Voucher to value of $150.00

PS4 PlayStation 4 500GB Console

NBA 2K22 Playstation 4 Game

Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Triple Black)

The Major Prize is valued up to a total aggregate amount of AUD$3,969.00 (RRP) inclusive of GST (RRP).





How to enter

Competition closed.





Congratulations to J. Cannock from QLD!





Maximum of one valid entry per person over the age of 18.



The Competition opens on Thursday, March 3 2022 at 16:00 AEDT and closes on Thursday, May 5 2022 at 23:59 AEST.





The announcement will be published in The Australian on Monday, July 18 2022.



