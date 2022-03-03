Watch select games of the NBA 2021-22 regular season LIVE on SBS VICELAND and

Aussie hoops are at an all-time high and leading basketball journalist Megan Hustwaite is determined to carry on her mission to share the stories and personalities who shape the sport in this country as part of an SBS series – TAB Courtside 1v1.

Hustwaite, who has been covering all levels of Australian basketball for the past 14 years as a reporter, commentator and journalist, has hit the road for season two of Courtside 1v1 to meet up with Aussie stars such as David Andersen, Penny Taylor, Abby Bishop, Andrew Gaze and more to let them share their tales from both on and off the hardwood.

It is unmissable viewing for diehard Aussie hoops fans, while also casual sports fans will love it as well.

Episodes of Courtside 1v1 season 2 will air each Thursday at 7pm (AEDT) from March 3 on the

You can also catch up on each week's episode will also be available online via the SBS Sport Facebook page.

The season launch episode will air on Thursday, March 3 and features WNBL star Abby Bishop

, whose incredible story of balancing basketball and motherhood helped change the women’s game in this country.

Upcoming episodes include Australian Basketball legends Andrew Gaze, Michelle Timms, David Andersen and Penny Taylor.

How to watch TAB Courtside 1v1 Season 2 with Megan Hustwaite