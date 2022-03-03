How Bishop's career sacrifice changed the game for women's basketball

Watch select games of the NBA 2021-22 regular season LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand .





The globetrotting sharpshooter is one of the best Aussie frontcourt players of her generation but it is what she has done off the court which is truly inspirational.





Nine years ago, while at the peak of her basketball powers, Bishop’s life changed forever when at short notice she made the decision to raise her sister’s daughter, Zala, with the newborn at risk of being put into foster care.











Aged only 23 years old, Bishop had gone from a life of focusing on herself and her career to becoming a mother in the space of days.





If her priorities weren’t clear already, Bishop proved to the world that Zala came first when she quit the Australian national team due to Basketball Australia’s strict parental policy.





“Zala wasn’t allowed to be anywhere, near anything while I was with the Opals,” Bishop said.





“I thought that was really disturbing.





“It blew my mind to the point where I made a stand and decided to quit.





“I couldn’t get my mind around why Basketball Australia wouldn’t support me and help me; for years, basketball was my life.”





While Bishop’s decision to quit took away many years of playing for her country, it led to a much-needed change in Basketball Australia’s parental policy.





“That for me is one of the proudest things I have accomplished in my career,” Bishop said.











“I didn’t do it for recognition, I don’t get any recognition, but I look at all the mums who are reaping the rewards from my sacrifice and it makes me happy.





“If I didn’t make that stand and quit the national team, then things probably wouldn’t have changed.





“Even though I missed out, now all these wonderful mums can play in the national team and in the WNBL and do it with their kids.”





In the full interview with Megan Hustwaite, Bishop reflects on the challenges of balancing motherhood with being a professional athlete, answering her doubters and her experience of travelling the world with Zala through her basketball career.





