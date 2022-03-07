How Aussie Hoops legend Timms became a superstar in America

WATCH TAB Courtside 1v1 on SBS with Megan Hustwaite weekly on Thursdays from 7pm (AEDT) via the SBS Sport Facebook page.





One of the greatest Australian basketball players of all time, Timms was a star for the Opals as well as clubs in Australia, Europe and America during her 17-year playing career.





The skilful point guard was a pioneer for Aussie women’s basketball, helping the Opals to their first Olympic medal in 1996 and becoming one of the first Australian women to sign for a foreign-based club team.





Her efforts on the court earned her recognition as the Women’s International Player of the Year in 1994 and 1996, before being named in the FIBA Hall of Fame after her retirement.





In 1997, Timms joined WNBA team Phoenix Mercury ahead of the league’s first season and told TAB Courtside 1v1 host Megan Hustwaite of the rockstar reception she experienced during her time in the league.











“The first time I got off the plane in the United States after signing with the Mercury it was crazy, the airport was full of fans with 'Timmsy' and 'welcome to America' signs,” Timms said.





“It was a real sense of what it was like to be a professional player and a taste of what NBA players would experience.





“At games, there would be fans who would wear masks of my face and even some who bleached their hair and copied my haircut.











“One story I’ll never forget is this old lady came up to me and said ‘Timmsy I love you. You're so special to me, I named my ass after you’, before pulling out a photo of her donkey.”





Last season marked the 25th anniversary of the WNBA, and Timms' impact on the league all these years later is stronger than ever, as more and more Aussies make the move stateside.





“I was really lucky to be one of the first, alongside Sandy Brondello, to be able to go to America and play in the WNBA, and have success,” Timms said.





“Now nearly every Opals player has been through the WNBA at some stage and they love it.





“The Americans love how hard the Aussie players work and that we’re not a drama for anyone.





“Hopefully there is going to be many more Australians in the WNBA to come.”











In the full interview with host Hustwaite, Timms talks about her early years in the sport, the players and coaches who have inspired her, as well as her move into coaching.





Hustwaite, who has been covering all levels of Australian basketball for the past 13 years as a reporter, commentator and journalist, will helm the weekly show – every Thursday at 7pm (AEDT) via SBS Sport Facebook - where she interviews stars of the past, present and future.





