Today’s generation can benefit from European exploits, says Boomers legend Andersen

One of Australia’s most experienced players, Andersen carved his career in Europe, having won a slew of silverware during stints across France, Spain Italy, Russia, and Turkey.





The recently retired big man won 22 trophies over the course of his 23-year career, including 12 league championships either side of a two-year stay in the NBA.





But for all his incredible accolades - including all he accomplished in the EuroLeague - the most attention the 41-year-old ever received in Australia revolved around his time with the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans).





It’s an outlook Andersen is hoping to change as he transitions from the court to the front office, particularly for the young Australians rising through the ranks in the NBL.











“When you see people go overseas, I think we don’t tell enough of the story about it to the young kids in Australia,” Andersen told Megan Hustwaite during the latest episode of TAB Courtside 1v1 on SBS, which will premiere on SBS Sport Facebook on Thursday March 17 from 7pm (AEDT).





“Everyone sees the NBA and the NBL, but for me, a lot of my career was overseas and in great countries.





“Part of my evolution now, moving into the NBL front office, is telling the story of what I did because I believe a lot of the young kids should seek the same path.





“I’ve learnt cultures; I learned how to speak Italian, I’ve lived in France; I can speak pretty good French, I’ve lived in Russia, Istanbul, Spain – all these cultures that I’ve seen, I would never have experienced if I was just a regular kid in Australia.





“Having basketball take me to these places and show my family as well, like my parents, all my other kids, brothers and sisters – they all saw me in all these various countries.





“So, it’s an amazing thing to travel around the world and, for me… when I went, there wasn’t many; me and Matt Nielsen started the European slog, playing many seasons over there, and then a couple of others followed the path, and I hope in the future many more will.”





Dante Exum is one Boomer currently plying his trade in Europe, with the fifth overall pick joining Barcelona after struggling to cement himself in the NBA since entering the league in 2014.











The 26-year-old has helped the Catalan club to the Copa del Rey title since his signing and will remain a key part of their EuroLeague ambitions after agreeing an extension through to June 30.





What happens beyond that point remains unknown to Exum, but, like Andersen before him, you feel any forthcoming offer from the “best league in the world” would prove too good an opportunity to pass up.





“The NBA was amazing – it’s what every person strives for,” Andersen said of his time in the Association from 2009 to 2011.





“For me, I wanted to check that box, I wanted to go, so I actually forfeited a bit of money and success in Europe to go across there.





“But it was well worth it. It’s the best league in the world, you got the best athletes and superstars, and they really look after you. It’s a real eye-opener and I enjoyed it thoroughly.





“Unfortunately, I was probably a bit too early in my time; being a stretch big now, I could probably earn a lot more money if I was young again.





“But I had great times there, I met a lot of good people and connected with a lot of people, so it was an interesting time and fun.”











In the full interview with host Hustwaite, Andersen talks about his early years in the sport, his impressive list of silverware, his time in Europe and the NBA, as well as his memories with the Boomers.





