Countdown to 2022 FIFA World Cup starts here on SBS Sport website

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than 18 months away and SBS Sport is your destination to keep track of all the latest news coming out of Qatar.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

While The World Game website is now closed, fans can find their new home for key football content right
here
.

Qatar will welcome 31 other national teams for a month-long tournament that will unite fans near and far, all in the hope of lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy.

With the qualification process across confederations still ongoing due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen who will join Qatar come November next year.

Eight stadiums have been built in anticipation for the event which will be played in the winter season to combat the extreme humidity and heat levels prevalent during the summer months.

READ MORE

Five things we learned from Matildas' Olympic campaign

Burning issues facing Socceroos ahead of final World Cup qualifying phase



FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes the Gulf state's turn at hosting the tournament will be one to remember, with authorities planning a COVID-free experience for international spectators entering the country.

“We will see the best World Cup ever in November, December 2022 in Qatar,” Infantino said after a FIFA Council meeting in March.

“The best World Cup ever means a World Cup with full stadiums. I am 100 per cent sure about that.”

Australia are aiming to attend their fifth consecutive World Cup, while France are the defending champions after defeating Croatia in the final three years ago in Russia.

READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS



2 min read
Published 9 August 2021 at 9:34am, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:29pm
Source: SBS The World Game

